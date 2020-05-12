The Wood River Land Trust is welcoming volunteers to help out with its pollinator-improvement project today, May 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Gulch Preserve near Hailey.
After a brief volunteer orientation describing how to safely execute tasks while maintaining social distancing, the group will get to work planting native pollinator-friendly species and building wood structures that can be used for pollinator habitat.
“Pollinators—native bees and other species—need spaces to nest and burrow. Often, these spaces are found in cavities of trees, in the ground or in piles of wood,” Lands Program Manager Keri York said. “Today, we will be building these habitat structures to support our pollinator project, practicing social distancing procedures.”
For more information about the volunteer event, call the Wood River Land Trust at 208-788-3947.
