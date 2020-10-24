The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a possible missing hiker in the Prairie Creek area north of Ketchum, Sheriff Steve Harkins said on Saturday.
Sixty-four-year-old Fern Baird of Park City, Utah, has been missing since Monday after possibly leaving the Prairie Creek trailhead around 1 p.m., Harkins said. Responding to the area, police located her car, a black Subaru, parked at Prairie Creek, but did not find Baird.
Twenty Sheriff's deputies and members of the office's search and rescue team began looking for Baird on Thursday after an investigation into her disappearance. That search continued from morning until dark on Friday with a force of 40 people. As of midday Saturday, they're still looking.
Baird is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds, according to the Sheriff. While she is an experienced hiker, she generally doesn't do technical hikes or mountaineering, Harkins said.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was in the Prairie Creek area on or after Oct. 19, has seen Baird, or has any information about her and her whereabouts to call Blaine County Emergency Communications at 208-788-5555.
"At this time we are not asking for volunteers to search the area," Harkins said. "We have a highly trained SAR team conducting an organized search and have the appropriate resources on the scene."
