A resident of Chile received a one-day jail term with credit for time served in Magistrate Court on Dec. 13 after accepting a plea deal dismissing an earlier felony drug charge.
Ekaterina Imschenetzky-Kiseleva, 26, also must pay a fine of $500, $197 in court costs and $97 in lab-testing fees, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled this month.
Imschenetzky-Kiseleva, of Santiago, Chile, was initially charged on Sept. 7 with felony possession of lysergic acid diethylamide—commonly known as LSD—in addition to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The drug charges originated from an early morning traffic stop between Hailey and Ketchum on Sept. 7.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jake McKenney, McKenney noted a Dodge Charger driving over the speed limit near the Deer Creek Road intersection on state Highway 75.
Upon stopping the Dodge, McKenney wrote that he smelled the odor of “raw and burnt marijuana” and located marijuana substances in the car, including edibles and joints, in addition to several “stamps” of LSD in Imschenetzky-Kiseleva’s purse.
Imschenetzky-Kiseleva was placed under arrest for the misdemeanor marijuana offenses and felony possession of a controlled substance.
On Nov. 5, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill and Imschenetzky-Kiseleva’s attorney, Michael J. Kraynick, negotiated a plea agreement in which Imschenetzky-Kiseleva would plead guilty to both marijuana charges in exchange for dismissal of the felony LSD charge, according to court records.
Summerhill formally dropped the felony drug charge in an amended criminal complaint filed on Nov. 10.
Imschenetzky-Kiseleva pled guilty to both misdemeanor marijuana charges at her change-of-plea and sentencing hearing on Dec. 13. ￼
