Blaine County experienced its third wildfire in less than week Thursday afternoon as agencies from across the county—as well as the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management—responded to a fire near Hyndman View Drive off of East Fork Road south of Ketchum.
According to Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, at approximately 3:22 p.m., Sun Valley Assistant Fire Chief Rich Bauer was at his residence in East Fork when he observed smoke to the east, near Hyndman View Drive. Upon investigating further, Bauer found a 2-acre fire that was rapidly beginning to move up the hillside to the south and to the east.
Bauer established command of the fire on behalf of Sun Valley Fire Department and requested resources from Ketchum Fire Department, Ketchum Rural, Wood River Fire & Rescue, Hailey Fire, Bellevue Fire and Carey Rural. He also requested units from the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM, according to Bateman.
“As of 5 p.m., nearly 40 personnel remain on scene and gusty winds and steep terrain are making suppression efforts challenging,” Bateman told the Mountain Express.
No structures were or are currently threatened and evacuation was not necessary as of then. Access to East Fork Road may be limited, and according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, may only be permitted to residents at this time.
As 5 p.m. the fire was estimated to be 15 acres and began as a permitted burn that got out of control.
Choosing to do a permitted burn on a windy day...
To the permittee :
Here’s your sign!
Good work by the fire fighters---kept the whole ridge from going up in flames! Could have been very bad.
What kind of idiot would do a controlled burn today when high winds were in the forecast ?
Governor Kemp in Georgia is in need of a good PR person. You should apply. Cheers!!
Hey Blackbone. Get off the Meth, and Please Go away . Flipping Idiot !
This is not the first time the Forest Service has done a controled burn in windy conditions.... who makes these decisions?
Not a controlled burn, an idiot with a burn permit.
On a overly windy day 🤦🏻
