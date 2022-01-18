The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a series of public hearings at 5:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 18, to review a 28-unit apartment complex and three changes to the city's building code.
Santa Barbara, California-based developer Kazuko-San ID LLC. has proposed an apartment project for a half-acre lot at intersection of River Street and Empty Saddle Trail just north of Fairfield Inn. The developer is seeking pre-approval of design plans today; the next step is full design review approval.
If approved, the River & Empty Saddle apartments would comprise three multifamily buildings, with 22 one-bedroom units ranging in size from 540 to 700 square feet and six two-bedroom, 870-square-foot units. The buildings have been designed to face River Street to the west and Empty Saddle Trail to the south.
"The shape and position of the buildings create an elongated courtyard/open space between the parking area and the buildings, which supports various outdoor 'rooms' for residents to enjoy," a city staff report notes.
Other amenities include 28 onsite parking spaces, a play structure, a paved gathering area with benches, a pet-friendly area and a bark path.
Next, the P&Z will consider three building code changes that would strongly encourage electric utilities over natural gas; require developers to install electric-vehicle charging infrastructure; and require developers to include wiring for solar panels.
To attend the virtual meeting, click here or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
