The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission approved preliminary plat applications last week for two new blocks within the city’s Quigley Farm development, effectively kickstarting the subdivision’s second buildout phase and forwarding both applications to the City Council for a final vote later this summer.
If approved by council, the two new blocks—which sit directly east of Deerfield subdivision—will be divided into a total of 21 lots comprising up to 28 new residential units at the mouth of Quigley Canyon.
Preliminary plat approval gives a developer the ability to build roads, sewer lines and other infrastructure required for home construction before seeking final plat approval, which grants the developer the ability to actually sell the lots.
As part of the first phase of development of Quigley Farm, approved by the council in 2018, seven blocks—which are numbered 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11 and 15—were subdivided into a total of 36 lots comprising 41 residential units.
Those three-dozen lots directly north of Wood River High School have already sold out, according to developer Dave Hennessy’s website, with several priced in the mid-200s.
Phase two of Quigley Farm includes the subdivision of blocks 5, 6 and 7.
According to plat drawings from Ketchum-based Benchmark Associates, Block 5—a 2.4-acre plot of land—is slated to be divided into nine lots ranging from 9,380 square feet to 13,140 square feet. Block 6, a two-acre plot, is slated to be divided into 12 new lots ranging in size from 5,440 square feet to 11,200 square feet.
Both blocks have the capacity for 14 residential units. (Block 5’s smaller five lots will accommodate two residential units each, while two of the larger lots on Block 6 will accommodate two residential units each.)
“I like the fact that smaller lots wrap up to larger lots. The intermingling of different lot sizes creates that [sense] of community and safety,” P&Z Chairwoman Janet Fugate said.
Fire Chief Mike Baledge said he took “real issue with” the development’s existing emergency-access roads connecting to Fox Acres Road but would not stand in the way of the application.
“This stuff needs to be improved before we start building on this other property,” he said.
Hennessy responded that it has “been a nightmare” obtaining concrete but said he expected the paving of emergency-access roads to wrap up by June 23. He added that construction on the sold lots at Quigley Farm is well underway, but did not have a date in mind for the second phase of construction.
“We haven’t marketed these lots or started selling them so I have no idea when that would be,” he told the P&Z.
The 231-acre, 176-unit Quigley Farm development was annexed into the city in early 2018 and gained final approval to break ground later that year. It is separate from the planned 24-lot Quigley Ranch subdivision adjacent to city limits in the unincorporated county.
For more on development plans, conservation efforts and plat changes to Quigley Ranch, pick up a copy of the Friday edition of the Mountain Express. ￼
