Ron Taylor, Shelter volunteer

State Sen. Ron Taylor, right, checks in a shelter volunteer on Dec. 27.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Dozens of volunteers waded through a foot of slush in the Blaine County School District’s Community Campus parking lot Tuesday morning carrying comforters, sets of sheets and plush throws folded in bags, some still in plastic packaging.

Volunteer Cindy Hamlin brought in two boxes of bedding under a torrent of sleet. She dropped the boxes in a conference room near the FitWorks center, where a pile of donations grew taller by the hour.

“It’s just so sad that anybody—and I don’t know their stories—would be evicted. I wish I had known about this earlier,” said Hamlin, a Nordic ski patrol supervisor with the Blaine County Recreation District. “I wish I had extra room in my house, but my family’s here from out of town.”

Community Campus front door

The Community Campus will open as a short-term housing solution today, Wednesday, Dec. 28, for several families who lost hotel-room accommodations this week.
Donation pile

Bedding donations stack up outside the BCRD Fitworks center on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

