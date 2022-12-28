Dozens of volunteers waded through a foot of slush in the Blaine County School District’s Community Campus parking lot Tuesday morning carrying comforters, sets of sheets and plush throws folded in bags, some still in plastic packaging.
Volunteer Cindy Hamlin brought in two boxes of bedding under a torrent of sleet. She dropped the boxes in a conference room near the FitWorks center, where a pile of donations grew taller by the hour.
“It’s just so sad that anybody—and I don’t know their stories—would be evicted. I wish I had known about this earlier,” said Hamlin, a Nordic ski patrol supervisor with the Blaine County Recreation District. “I wish I had extra room in my house, but my family’s here from out of town.”
Hamlin was referring to some 30 Blaine County residents, including several children, who were pushed out of their temporary hotel-room accommodations on Dec. 27 as hotel rooms filled for the holiday season. The county, city of Ketchum, Blaine County Charitable Fund, Blaine County Housing Authority and The Hunger Coalition had all funded the hotel-room stays through the fall and into the winter in response to a sudden influx of new South American families arriving in the Wood River Valley. Many of the new arrivals are fleeing violence, extortion or other unsafe situations in their native Peru and seeking asylum in the United States.
Calling the situation an ”emergency,” the Blaine County commissioners on Dec. 20 joined with the Blaine County Charitable Fund, Alliance of Idaho, South Central Public Health District, Blaine County School District, St. Luke’s and a host of other local nonprofits and community leaders to brainstorm locations for a shelter and figure out how to staff it with bilingual volunteers.
BCRD Executive Director Mark Davidson responded to the situation by opening up the Rec District’s gym facilities, including showers—and, if needed, washers and dryers—to help those displaced, Fitworks front-desk staffer Yatzel Hernandez told the Express. Shelter residents were due to arrive today, Dec. 28, and stay through Jan. 3, she said. Temporary shelter accommodations were only available to a subset of people who had been pre-identified and registered, according Blaine County Emergency Manager Chris Corwin.
Hamlin said she heard about the community-wide effort through several email chains. The shelter began to take shape Tuesday morning as she and others cleared out tables and chairs from two back rooms and unloaded bedding supplies. One room was being prepared as a shelter for single adults, the other for families with children.
State Sen. Ron Taylor said about 35 volunteers had signed up to take shifts through the week.
“I’m happy if we get a one or two-hour shift here, a three hour shift there, a 24-hour shift here,” said Taylor, who kept busy Tuesday arranging volunteer schedules and facilitating a Red Cross virtual training session.
Local journalist and community organizer Luis Alberto Lecanda, who spent the morning setting up kitchen facilities, told the Express that he was compelled to volunteer because “small actions can have outsized impacts.”
“The ripples of kindness and compassion can be felt for generations to come,” he said. “By giving my time and resources to those in need, I not only improve the lives of others, but also enrich my own life by connecting with and serving our neighbors.”
Taylor said a truck from St. Luke’s Health System was due to arrive in the early afternoon with 29 cots. He added that the Community Campus was not accepting food items because shelter residents would not be able to cook there without hot plates or microwaves. A nonprofit facility nearby—accessible via Mountain Rides buses—planned to open its kitchen facilities on Wednesday to allow displaced families to make hot meals.
Taylor declined to name the kitchen facility location out of concern for the safety of the residents.
“I’m trying to keep locations as quiet as possible, because there is a certain group within our population that does not particularly agree with what’s going on,” he said. “But we’re trying to keep it all in Hailey, so there’s not a lot of travel needed.”
As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Taylor said the Community Campus had been “overwhelmed” with bedding donations and requested that any further donations go to the local thrift stores.
“We are truly impressed with how the nonprofits of our valley have stepped up to care for members of our community in their time of need,” said Randy Hall, emergency management specialist for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “It really has been amazing to see how everyone has pulled together and is working together to address what we hope is a temporary need.”
Taylor agreed.
“If there’s one message I’d really want to put out there, that is to let all the new people in our valley know: this, here, is what we’re about,” he said. “My wife and I moved here, and Idaho changed us to be more compassionate. We’re hoping that Idaho will change them, too.”
And here we have the problems associated with being a "sanctuary" city. Next will be the use of taxpayer funds to support this fiasco.
what makes you think they aren't using taxpayer funds to support this fiasco?
Ketchum is indeed using taxpayer funds to buy tiny homes to put where it currently does box/glass recycling in Lewis At.
Note that they would not provide this kind of housing for unhoused legal residents of Ketchum.
Not yet, though... they will be initially placed at The Meadows south of town and outside of Ketchum city limits. With taxpayer dollars. My bet is that they will never be relocated into Ketchum.
There are so many problems in this article it’s hard to know where to begin. The most glaring is that it offers readers no path to helping. And it perpetuates fear in the community—it tells where people are sleeping but not where they are eating because it would be dangerous? Makes no sense—because the danger is not real. No one in this community is going to harm needy people. It hasn’t happened here since the WRV ran out its Chinese population in a shameful chapter of its history. And why doesn’t the IME ask our elected officials for their plan in dealing with this crisis? What happens on January 4 for these 30 families?
Black musicians playing at Slavey’s were once run out of town. I witnessed a carload of 20-somethings yelling “effing n-words” (with their windows up) while some black visitors crossed the streets. I’ve listened to conversations in local bars complaining about ethnic minorities in the construction industry. There’s an article in this issue about racism in the schools. Racial hatred is very much alive locally.
All terrible. But does anyone really fear a citizen assault at a homeless kitchen? C’mon.
You stated that the danger is not real, but you don’t know that.
What was left of the Valley`s innocence died with Odiaga (sp.).
"Free" haircuts for hippies at the Silver Dollar and the Casino.................
*(Native Americans, African Americans, Japanese Americans Rainbow People and the workers at Boundary Campground who were evicted by Federal Marshals in the 90`s)
IME,
How does the US Supreme Court`s ruling on Title 42 affect their legal status?
