One year on, Wood River High School students honor Uvalde shooting victims

Blaine County School Resource Officer Morgan Ballis gives Wood River High School students data on targeted school violence and prevention at a demonstration Wednesday, May 24 honoring victims from the 2022 Uvalde mass shooting.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, more than 400 students at Wood River High School on Wednesday participated in a demonstration honoring the 21 lives lost and drawing attention to gun violence in schools.

“It’s not political, and it’s not a protest,” said 11th grade student Maeve Coffelt, co-president of Blaine County Amnesty International and organizer of the event. “Rather it’s a chance to honor the victims and spread awareness. It’s about just having empathy for something that happened.”

Many of the students wore maroon, Robb’s school color.

