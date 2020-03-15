South Central Public Health District announced the its coverage area's second case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Saturday evening.

Blaine County spokesman Larry Schoen confirmed to the Idaho Mountain Express late Saturday night that the second diagnosis is also in Blaine County.

The patient is a female over 70 who is hospitalized and recovering. The point of transmission is currently unknown and remains under investigation. 

This case comes hours after the first in Blaine County--Idaho's second overall--which the health district announced Saturday afternoon. That woman, who is in her 50s and had recently travelled out of state, tested positive late Friday night after displaying moderate symptoms including cough, fever and shortness of breath, according to health district officials. 

Both cases are under investigation by the health district to determine the whereabouts of both patients over the past 14 days, and to find anyone they may have contacted during that time. 

As of the last update on March 14, Idaho had five confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the state's official tracking website. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.  

