South Central Public Health District announced the its coverage area's second case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Saturday evening.
Blaine County spokesman Larry Schoen confirmed to the Idaho Mountain Express late Saturday night that the second diagnosis is also in Blaine County.
The patient is a female over 70 who is hospitalized and recovering. The point of transmission is currently unknown and remains under investigation.
This case comes hours after the first in Blaine County--Idaho's second overall--which the health district announced Saturday afternoon. That woman, who is in her 50s and had recently travelled out of state, tested positive late Friday night after displaying moderate symptoms including cough, fever and shortness of breath, according to health district officials.
Both cases are under investigation by the health district to determine the whereabouts of both patients over the past 14 days, and to find anyone they may have contacted during that time.
As of the last update on March 14, Idaho had five confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the state's official tracking website.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.
"Blaine County spokesman Larry Schoen" ???? Why is Larry is on the county's payroll? Pork Barrel Job??
In other news, Snow Bird is the latest resort to close because of COVID-19. That leaves Snow Basin as the last major area open in Utah. This seems to be the standard go to answer from all the ski areas that choose to say open:
"The health and well being of our guests and employees are of unparalleled importance. With elevated levels of concern surrounding Coronavirus/COVID-19, we would like to provide you with an update on the measures we are taking to protect the interests of our guests and employees, AS WELL AS THE PUBLIC INTEREST."
How can ski areas including SV stay open in the public interest when boat loads of out of state people are coming from hot spots like Seattle and California? It seems they are putting profit over peoples health. I guess we need to wait until the first SV employee or skier is diagnosed with COVID-19 before any serious action it taken.
SVCO bringing in more cases . All resorts closed resulting in a massive influx of skiers heading here to ski . The worst possible scenario . Time for the Idaho Governor to act like Colorado and implement an absolute compliance with all world wide resort shut down . Unacceptable response from SVCO . Throwing our community and state under the bus for their bottom line is criminal .
Blatant disregard for the health and well being of the community thats supported your business!
Yo Larry....People are wondering about the hospital and airport. Your thoughts would be appreciated. Thank you.
This foot dragging about this is sickening...what are they waiting for?
