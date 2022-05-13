The Idaho Transportation Department plans to begin its second leg of mill-and-inlay repaving work on state Highway 75 next week between McKercher Boulevard and Zinc Spur Road, requiring “periodic” detours onto Buttercup Road, Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager reported on Monday.
The project, called “Hailey North,” follows ITD’s recent reconstruction of a section of roadway near the Big Wood River Bridge and partial restriping of the Ohio Gulch intersection.
Starting on Monday, May 16, crews will break down into the upper layer of asphalt between Ohio Gulch Road and the Zinc Spur/Buttercup Road intersection to remove fractures and ruts and pour a layer of inlay paving on top.
On Thursday, May 19, crews will move south to the stretch of road between Zinc Spur/Buttercup Road and McKercher Boulevard, using Buttercup Road for a one-way detour for about two weeks, according to ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé. Yeager said he expected traffic to be diverted to Buttercup via McKercher Boulevard and Myrtle Street.
Starting in early June, after resurfacing work is complete, full restriping at the Ohio Gulch intersection will occur. The final stage of the project will add a protected acceleration lane for vehicles merging into southbound traffic.
Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time when traveling through the area due to lane restrictions.
“We will be working to minimize impacts throughout this project and appreciate the patience of motorists as they travel through the area,” Dillé stated in an ITD news release.
Also starting next week, city contractors will be adding new drains to two blocks of River Street south of Spruce Street, potentially resulting in some traffic delays, Yeager reported.
Bike-ped pathway proposed near Albertsons
On Monday, May 16, the Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will consider a request from the city to modify the curb line and sidewalk configuration along the south side of McKercher Boulevard to make room for a new bike-pedestrian connection between River Street and state Highway 75.
If approved, the project—developed by the city and Hailey Urban Renewal Agency—would install a ten-foot-wide asphalt pathway for cyclists and pedestrians along North River Street and reduce the existing eight-foot-wide sidewalk to five feet in width.
Three trees would be relocated and one tree between River Street and Albertsons would be removed, according to the city. The existing back sidewalk between the highway and the entrance to Albertsons would be preserved.
“No relocation or realignment of signal infrastructure, such as advance detectors or signal heads, is needed,” the city stated in a staff report. “This will, however, require the reconstruction of the sidewalk and curb line at the intersection corner, which was coordinated with the Idaho Transportation Department and requested to be addressed during their recently completed concrete work at said corner.
“Unfortunately, the ITD schedule prevented them from accommodating our requests and their recently placed concrete [during curb construction] will be demolished.” ￼
