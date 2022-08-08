Black bear USFWS

While normally not dangerous to people, black bears have become a threat to campers in the North Fork area, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will once again attempt to trap and euthanize a bear or bears that continue to frequent campsites north of Ketchum in search of human-sourced food and garbage.

All dispersed campsites along North Fork Road beyond the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters are indefinitely closed due to reports of bears entering tents and destroying personal items, the Sawtooth National Forest announced Thursday.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a church group camping in the area last week reported food-conditioned bears entering their tents and attempting to break into pop-up campers.

