Officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will once again attempt to trap and euthanize a bear or bears that continue to frequent campsites north of Ketchum in search of human-sourced food and garbage.
All dispersed campsites along North Fork Road beyond the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters are indefinitely closed due to reports of bears entering tents and destroying personal items, the Sawtooth National Forest announced Thursday.
According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a church group camping in the area last week reported food-conditioned bears entering their tents and attempting to break into pop-up campers.
At Camp Manapu—down the road from Caribou and Murdock Campgrounds—reports came in of a bear or bears entering empty tents and destroying sleeping bags “on at least two occasions,” Fish and Game said.
“It has been reported that no food was found in the tents, however, there was a report of perfume in one of the tents,” the department stated.
Another man camping near the North Fork Wood River trailhead recently reported that a bear entered his campsite and climbed on top of his camper.
No injuries to people have been reported, but Fish and Game said it will be deploying barrel traps and euthanizing the offending animal or animals in the interest of public safety.
“All food and garbage needs to be stored inside a secure camper or vehicle. Food or any attractant that puts off an odor should never be stored inside a tent,” the department stated.
That’s not a suggestion—the Sawtooth National Forest has a strict food storage order in place through Labor Day.
The order requires campers and day users to store food, beer coolers, cooking oil, lotions and insect repellents, pet foods and even empty food and beverage containers in either locked cars, locked campers or bear-resistant containers. Any violators face a fine from the Forest Service of up to $5,000.
(1) comment
Let’s not get another bear culled people !
