A 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a Wednesday afternoon crash on state Highway 75, just over a mile north of Smiley Creek Lodge, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Crash scene investigation determined that Laura Hardin-Peterson of Corvallis, Oregon, was traveling southbound in a grey 2011 Toyota Highlander and negotiating a left-hand curve in the roadway when her Toyota’s passenger-side wheels left the roadway.
The vehicle “traveled off the southbound shoulder through the barrow pit, striking a culvert and side swiping a power pole,” according to a Thursday BCSO press release.
Stanley Ambulance and Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash at 3:03 p.m.
Scanner traffic monitored by the Express on Wednesday indicated that the woman was ejected from her vehicle and found in a field along the highway. Crews requested an air ambulance from St. Luke’s shortly after arriving at the crash site.
“Hardin-Peterson was flown from the scene by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho,” The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The vehicle sustained major damages and was towed from the scene.”
Investigators did not say whether Hardin-Peterson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. As of press time on Thursday, her condition was not immediately available.
