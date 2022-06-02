The Idaho Mountain Express wants to know who you think deserves to be named Woman of the Year for our 13th annual Valley Woman special section.
The Woman of the Year award recognizes one local woman who has made the biggest difference to our valley over the last 12 months. The criterion is simple: we are looking for a woman who has made Blaine County and the Sun Valley area a better place through her actions, contributions and positive outlook on life.
Nominations for the Idaho Mountain Express Woman of the Year must be submitted using this online form. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, June 12 at midnight. The women with the most nominations will be posted online for a public vote to select the Idaho Mountain Express Woman of the Year Award recipient.
The Woman of the Year will be announced in the Idaho Mountain Express’ Valley Woman special section, which will be published on Wednesday, July 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In