The South Central Public Health District has opened nominations for the 2020 Health Heroes, for members or an organization in the community going the extra mile to keep residents healthy.
“This award is a chance for us to honor the people and organization who work tirelessly to make our communities healthier,” South Central Public Health board member Pam Jones said in the press release.
Four nomination categories exist: youth, adult volunteer, adult professional and organization. Nominations will be accepted in every county within the Health District, including Blaine County.
Youth: A volunteer 18 or younger who has made a big impact on the health of his or her community.
Adult volunteer: A member of the community over 18 who is volunteering outside of his or her profession. This person must have volunteered time on a community project, initiative or organization and those efforts must have helped the community become healthier.
Adult professional: A member of the community over 18 who works in health care or community health and goes above and beyond in his or her job.
Organization: A group of people (youths or adults) who made a big impact on community health over the past year.
Nominations are due April 1. Nomination forms can be found on the district’s website, phd5.idaho.gov/health-heroes.
