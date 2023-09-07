Two Wood River Fire Protection District fire commissioners and one North Blaine County Fire Protection District commissioner have re-filed for candidacy this fall and are, so far, running unopposed, according to spokeswomen from both districts.

The North Blaine County Fire Protection District, formerly the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District, is managed by the city of Sun Valley and includes all unincorporated areas from mid-valley north to Alturas Lake. The Wood River Fire Protection District—which does business as Wood River Fire & Rescue—mainly serves the southern half of the county outside Hailey and Bellevue city limits. Both fire protection districts are divided into three subdistricts, with one commissioner representing each subdistrict.

Up for election this fall is North Blaine County Fire District’s Subdistrict 3 seat, currently held by Jed Gray. Subdistrict 3 covers land on both sides of the highway from Greenhorn Road to East Fork Road.

