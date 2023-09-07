Two Wood River Fire Protection District fire commissioners and one North Blaine County Fire Protection District commissioner have re-filed for candidacy this fall and are, so far, running unopposed, according to spokeswomen from both districts.
The North Blaine County Fire Protection District, formerly the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District, is managed by the city of Sun Valley and includes all unincorporated areas from mid-valley north to Alturas Lake. The Wood River Fire Protection District—which does business as Wood River Fire & Rescue—mainly serves the southern half of the county outside Hailey and Bellevue city limits. Both fire protection districts are divided into three subdistricts, with one commissioner representing each subdistrict.
Up for election this fall is North Blaine County Fire District’s Subdistrict 3 seat, currently held by Jed Gray. Subdistrict 3 covers land on both sides of the highway from Greenhorn Road to East Fork Road.
Gray, 74, has a had seat on the board since 2012 and was last elected in 2019, when he defeated challenger Gray Ottley by one vote—228 to 227. Aside from his duties as a fire commissioner, he has served as owner/broker at Sun Valley Associates for the past 40 years and as president of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors for seven consecutive terms.
“I plan to see our housing project through and beyond,” Gray told the Express Thursday, referring to the district’s eight prefabricated housing units under construction next to the Greenhorn fire station.
Gray sits on the board with Sarah Michael (Subdistrict 1) and Earl Engelmann (Subdistrict 2). Michael represents constituents north of Ketchum to Galena Pass and west of Ketchum on Board Ranch, while Engelmann represents those from Cold Springs northeast to Parker Gulch. Both Michael and Engelmann will be up for reelection in November 2025, according to office manager Jocelin Gardner.
On the Wood River Fire Protection District Board, two commissioner seats are up for election this fall. Dennis Kavanagh (Subdistrict 1) and Steven Garman (Subdistrict 2) had no challengers as of Thursday morning, according to office manager Stephanie Jaskowski. Jay Bailet (Subdistrict 3) will see his seat up for reelection in November 2025.
Kavanagh, 72, a business owner, was elected as Subdistrict 1 commissioner in November 2019 after beating incumbent Seth Martin. He founded Kavanagh Construction in 1984 and has served on the Indian Creek Homeowners’ Association board.
Garman, 66, a professional pilot, was also elected in November 2019 after running unopposed. He previously worked as a firefighter in Ketchum and currently owns local aviation consulting and air-charter company Flight Management Services.
Kavanagh’s Subdistrict 1 overlaps with Gray’s subdistrict on the east side of Highway 75 north of the airport and includes Indian Creek and The Valley Club. It also includes unincorporated land on the west side of the highway between Bullion Street and East Fork. Garman’s Subdistrict 2 covers the unincorporated county on the east side of Highway 75 between southern Bellevue and Woodside, as well as Croy Canyon, Lower Broadford and other areas to the west of the highway but north of Bellevue city limits. Bailet’s Subdistrict 3 covers both sides of Highway 75 south of Bellevue city limits.
The filing period for any candidates interested in running against Kavanagh, Garman or Gray closes Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. Candidates must permanently reside within the incumbent’s respective districts. Fire service experience is preferred, but not required. Questions can be directed to 208-788-5577 (Wood River Fire) or 208-622-8234 (North Blaine County Fire). ￼
