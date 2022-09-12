Friedman resumes service today (copy)

Passerby should not be alarmed to see flashing vehicles on the tarmac overnight at Friedman Memorial Airport.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Friedman Memorial Airport will put the final touches on its $8.6 million airfield rehabilitation project this week and next week between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., closing the runway to air traffic overnight.

Night construction work began the evening of Sept. 11 and will continue through Monday, Sept. 19, according to Airport Director Chris Pomeroy.

The final phase of the project will involve runway grooving to increase surface friction, installing a new runway weather sensor system and applying final pavement markings. Intermittent daytime closures will be implemented at the end of next week to complete final markings, Pomeroy said.

