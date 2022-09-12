Friedman Memorial Airport will put the final touches on its $8.6 million airfield rehabilitation project this week and next week between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., closing the runway to air traffic overnight.
Night construction work began the evening of Sept. 11 and will continue through Monday, Sept. 19, according to Airport Director Chris Pomeroy.
The final phase of the project will involve runway grooving to increase surface friction, installing a new runway weather sensor system and applying final pavement markings. Intermittent daytime closures will be implemented at the end of next week to complete final markings, Pomeroy said.
“No air carrier schedules will be impacted,” he said.
The Hailey City Council previously approved a waiver on Aug. 8 to allow overnight construction noise on the tarmac. Some vibration and noise can be expected from the grooving machines, which emit backup alarms, according to the airport.
Drivers-by can expect to see around 10 grooving machines and water trucks with flashing lights, as well as a white “X” closing the runway.
Friedman’s major runway rehabilitation project closed the airport for one month in April and May as crews worked to repair the runway, taxiway and two apron areas.
According to the airport, the grooving work is being conducted now because the asphalt is required to cure for at least 30 days prior to grooving to prevent surface damage.
“The only alternative to grooving at night is another multi‐day full airport closure during normal city work hours. The operational and financial impact of a multi‐day airport closure is significant to both the airport and the community,” the city of Hailey stated.
