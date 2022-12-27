The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office will begin to close off large swaths of BLM land around the Wood River Valley starting Sunday, Jan. 1, making it inaccessible to snowmobiles, ATVs and other vehicles.
The closures have gone into effect for the past 40 years to limit stress on deer and elk as they return to their historic winter ranges in the valley, the BLM stated in a Dec. 23 press release.
“Disturbances to wildlife cause them to expend vital energy that is needed for survival,” Shoshone Field Office wildlife biologist Jesse Rawson stated. “It is important to help minimize human-related stress on wildlife.”
The closures lift on April 30.
Areas in the Wood River Valley that are closed annually to motorized use, including snowmobiles, through April 30 are:
All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn, including Elkhorn Gulch and Cold Springs Gulch
Bell Mountain and Sawmill Canyon to Picabo
Big and Little Beaver Drainages, Camas County
Camp Creek and Poison Creek near Doniphan
Croy Creek south of Townsend Gulch and state Highway 20
Elk Mountain area in the Little Wood Drainage
Martin/Big Dry Canyon east of Bellevue
Peters Gulch east of Gimlet and the hills between Boundary Campground and Lake Creek trailhead
Quigley Canyon to Muldoon Canyon
South aspects of Ohio Gulch
The Friedman Creek Wilderness Study Area in the Pioneers
Triumph Gulch and Decker Gulch out East Fork
Like last year, snowmobilers will have access to several groomed trails in 2023: Quigley to Cove Creek, Muldoon, Sharps, Croy Creek to Camp Creek, and Rock and West Glendale. Open, ungroomed motorized corridors that are limited to the road will include Ohio Gulch, Indian Creek, Slaughterhouse and Bell Mountain to Picabo. All snowmobile trails, whether groomed or ungroomed, will be regularly patrolled by BLM staff.
Additional land closures may go into effect in the spring if the BLM finds that certain types of non-motorized human use, such as backcountry skiing, is negatively impacting wintering deer, moose, elk, sage grouse and other species. Specific conditions—extended subzero temperatures, several inches of crusted snow, or unusually deep snow conditions—must be met in those cases.
A few non-motorized closure areas that could become effective later this winter include Deer Creek, Croy Creek to Kelly Gulch, Democrat Gulch, Lambs Gulch and Rocky Butte, according to the BLM’s seasonal closure map.
Three changes to note:
Pre-2021, the BLM’s motorized closure area east of Bellevue included only Muldoon and Martin canyons. Now, it runs north-south from Quigley Canyon to Muldoon Canyon.
The BLM’s closure area west of Bellevue was also expanded further to the southwest in 2021. It previously included only Colorado Gulch, Lees Gulch, Star Gulch and Townsend Gulch, but now extends from Bunker Hill to Hot Springs Landing.
Recreationists should also be aware that the Picabo Hills motorized closure area from Priest Road to Cove Ranch Road was expanded to the north and east last year and now covers Lookout Mountain to Bell Mountain and Jasper Flats to Schultz Canyon.
Anyone can stop by the Shoshone Field Office at 400 W. F St. in Shoshone for a hard copy of the map. For additional information, contact BLM Shoshone Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz at 208-732-7296. ￼
