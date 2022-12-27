21-01-06 Elk Herd 13 Roland.jpg (copy)

The BLM’s winter road and trail closures are meant to maintain secluded winter habitat for big game herds.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office will begin to close off large swaths of BLM land around the Wood River Valley starting Sunday, Jan. 1, making it inaccessible to snowmobiles, ATVs and other vehicles.

The closures have gone into effect for the past 40 years to limit stress on deer and elk as they return to their historic winter ranges in the valley, the BLM stated in a Dec. 23 press release.

“Disturbances to wildlife cause them to expend vital energy that is needed for survival,” Shoshone Field Office wildlife biologist Jesse Rawson stated. “It is important to help minimize human-related stress on wildlife.”

BLM restrictions will remain in place until April 30.

