A half-acre wildfire ignited in the Sawtooth Wilderness about 7 miles south of Stanley on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sawtooth National Forest.

The Decker Fire—picked up by satellite around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday—is currently burning in timber stands, timber litter and short grass between Hell Roaring Lake and the Finger of Fate rock formation and sending smoke east along Highway 75 corridor, the Forest Service said.

A large Chinook-type helicopter and eight firefighters were assigned to the blaze on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, fire officials with the Bureau of Land Management were investigating the cause as human-caused.

No trail or road closures had been reported as of press time, but the Forest Service was encouraging visitors to avoid the Hell Roaring Lake area.

“As you prepare for your hunting or camping trip this Labor Day weekend, make sure you do your part to ensure you do not start an unwanted wildfire,” the BLM stated Thursdsay.