A Yellowstone-based wolf researcher affiliated with the Ketchum nonprofit Living with Wolves has published a study demonstrating that gray wolf packs living within U.S. national parks are less likely to reproduce and more likely to disband after their pack leaders are killed by humans.
Kira Cassidy, a member of Living with Wolves’ advisory board, will see her study printed in the February 2023 issue of “Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment,” a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Ecological Society of America.
Cassidy’s research—funded in part by Living with Wolves—drew on mortality data gathered between 1986 and 2021 from 193 wolf packs living within the bounds of five U.S. National Parks and Preserves, from Yellowstone to Denali National Park and Preserve. More than one third of the radio-collared wolves surveyed over those years died of human causes, including vehicle strikes, poaching, legal harvest, lethal control and research capture.
“Although wolves seem to be well equipped to recover from fairly high levels of human offtake, given their short time to sexual maturity and ability to produce large litters, these measures of recovery are at the population level and can disguise disruption occurring at the pack level,” the study reads.
Ultimately, the research concluded that smaller packs are more vulnerable to human-caused mortality and larger packs are more resilient to hunting pressure and disease.
The study also evaluated around 1,000 documented human-caused wolf deaths and the impacts of the deaths on wolf packs, finding that packs that lost a breeding leader faced the equivalent of losing four to five lower-ranking pack members. Essentially, the loss of even one wolf, especially a leader, can result in the collapse of the entire pack, the study found.
“Packs with no reported human-caused mortalities persisted to the end of the biological year 91.6% of the time, while packs that experienced at least one reported human-caused mortality persisted 76.3% of the time,” it states. “Packs with no reported human-caused mortalities reproduced the following year 79% of the time, whereas packs with at least one reported human-caused mortality reproduced the following year only 65.6% of the time.”
Dr. Paul Paquet, a senior scientist at Canada’s Raincoast Conservation Foundation, called Cassidy’s study “seminal,” with “important implications regarding the conservation of gray wolves and the contentious public debate surrounding their future.”
In a statement, Living with Wolves also praised the study’s findings.
“Where management decisions have historically been driven by population dynamics, this science demonstrates the need to consider pack-level dynamics and gray wolf biological processes when determining best management practices for wolves,” the organization stated.
Other researchers involved in the study included Yellowstone National Park wolf biologist Doug Smith, U.S. National Park Service wolf biologist Mathew Sorum and Grand Teton National Park wildlife biologist Sarah Dewey.
Living with Wolves Project Director Garrick Dutcher told the Express that he had been working with Cassidy and Smith for the past eight years to raise funding for the study.
“Eight to nine years ago, I met with Doug to discuss his research and questions we would be interested in finding scientific answers to. This is what came of that,” Dutcher said.
He added that “there is no honorable or justifiable reason to kill wolves for sport and recreation, as is done here in Idaho.”
“American society is critical of the nations where whaling is still permitted, or the nations where Asian elephants are exploited for labor and entertainment or where African elephants are culled for being inconvenient. These are all highly social animals that live in families and they suffer greatly with the loss of their own family members,” Dutcher said. “As it is with people, the effects of such losses are devastating.”
