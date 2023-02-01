Yellowstone wolves

The “Gibbon Meadows” wolf pack pauses in the snowy landscape in Yellowstone National Park.

 Courtesy NPS/Doug Smith

A Yellowstone-based wolf researcher affiliated with the Ketchum nonprofit Living with Wolves has published a study demonstrating that gray wolf packs living within U.S. national parks are less likely to reproduce and more likely to disband after their pack leaders are killed by humans.

Kira Cassidy, a member of Living with Wolves’ advisory board, will see her study printed in the February 2023 issue of “Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment,” a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Ecological Society of America.

Cassidy’s research—funded in part by Living with Wolves—drew on mortality data gathered between 1986 and 2021 from 193 wolf packs living within the bounds of five U.S. National Parks and Preserves, from Yellowstone to Denali National Park and Preserve. More than one third of the radio-collared wolves surveyed over those years died of human causes, including vehicle strikes, poaching, legal harvest, lethal control and research capture.

