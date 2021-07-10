The Aspen Gulch Fire located about 17 miles northeast of Hailey has been reduced to 36 acres and should be fully contained around 10 p.m. Saturday night, Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Express Saturday evening.
The fire, burning in timber and sagebrush near Mormon Hill, was first reported by a wildland firefighter pilot on Thursday.
The Forest Service used helicopters, military aircraft and single-engine air tankers to assess to assess the blaze on Friday and begin suppression efforts with fire retardant, Thomas said. The fire grew from an estimated 15 acres in the morning to 65 acres by Friday afternoon, spreading to the north and east. On Saturday, additional crews arrived to improve the containment line around the fire and put out hotspots.
“Full containment” means that fire personnel have established a fuel break around the perimeter of the fire but does not mean the blaze itself is out, the Forest Service said.
The Aspen Gulch Fire is located on the eastern tip of the Ketchum Ranger District in Blaine County’s “exceptional drought” zone. The fire is burning through “heavy down timber and snags, [which] refer to standing, dead or dying trees, often missing a top or most of the smaller branches,” according to the Forest Service.
Its cause is still undetermined, according to the BLM’s Idaho Wildfire Information site.
On Saturday morning, the Forest Service announced an area closure for the Aspen Gulch Fire for public safety and fire personnel safety. The closure area is bounded by Goat Lake to the north, the Blaine County line to the east and Copper Creek Campground to the south.
Smaller fire reported in SNRA
A second fire in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area ignited over the weekend near Yellow Belly Lake, between Pettit and Redfish Lakes.
The approximately one-acre fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Friday and is burning in lodgepole and fir stands around the lake, Thomas said. She added that a containment line was established around the fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the BLM, the Yellow Belly Fire is being investigated as “human-caused.”
Haze settles over valley
Also on Friday, the BLM reported that additional smoke is expected to roll into central Idaho over the weekend from “numerous fires in Oregon and California.” The 14,700-acre Dixie Fire in Idaho County should contribute to the haze, according to DEQ Smoke Analyst Sally Hunter.
“[Smoke] should continue through the weekend, with south Idaho seeing light to moderate impacts from regional smoke and central and north Idaho seeing impacts from local fires,” Hunter stated in a Friday forecast.
Haze visibly settled in Wood River Valley on Friday afternoon. The air quality at Ketchum’s Ernest Hemingway STEAM School was rated “unhealthy for sensitive groups” at 102 on the Air Quality Index, or AQI, around 8 p.m. Friday.
