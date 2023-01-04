Ashley Midby memorial (copy)

Police found two prominent Bellevue residents dead after a murder-suicide in October 2020.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Content Note: This story discusses domestic violence and self-harm, which some readers might find distressing. Free, confidential support is available through The Crisis Hotline in Ketchum at 208-788-3596 or The Advocates in Hailey at 208-788-4191.

A civil lawsuit filed last year against three local jurisdictions and a former Hailey police officer who murdered a Bellevue woman in 2020 was updated on Friday to include Hailey Police Chief Steve England as a defendant, federal court records indicate.

Bellevue resident Jared Murphy, 28—a mayoral candidate at the time—shot and killed his former partner, Bellevue resident Ashley Midby, 34, on the evening of Oct. 22, 2020, before taking his own life, according to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

