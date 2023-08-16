The Salmon-Challis National Forest detected a new lightning-sparked wildfire on Friday, Aug.11, following thunderstorm activity in the region.
As of Thursday morning, the Chilcoot Fire had burned across 12 acres of spruce and fir stands in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, about 2 miles northeast of Pistol Lake in the Middle Fork Ranger District.
The blaze is sandwiched between several burn scars from previous fires, including the 300,000-acre Cascade Complex Fire that ignited in August 2007 and the more recent 12,000-acre Buck Fire that began in August 2020. It has been most active on its northern flank “towards the Browning drainage” and is currently being monitored “by remote camera and reconnaissance flights” due to its location in steep, inaccessible terrain, the Forest Service stated on Aug. 13.
Meanwhile, the 26,000-acre Elkhorn Fire continues to disrupt boaters along the main Salmon River, about 40 miles east of Riggins. Picnic or bathroom breaks may not be taken along the shore between Hancock Rapids and Magpie Creek, according to the Forest Service.
The Elkhorn Fire was 40% contained as of Tuesday, Aug. 15. At that time, a 2-mile airspace closure was in effect around the fire perimeter.
The fire began the evening on July 24 and has spread 12 miles upriver, threatening Forest Service Road 421 and several private ranches and rafting outfitters. Allison Ranch, a Christian retreat center, lost seven of 11 buildings, and Yellow Pine Bar lost three outbuildings, according to reports from fire managers.
“As the area enters triple-digit temperatures smoke will be seen mostly across the south and east perimeters of the fire with some isolated torching in those areas,” the Forest Service stated Tuesday. “Thursday may bring a chance of thunderstorms with slight precipitation.”
Further southeast, the 25,000-acre Hayden Fire near Salmon and Leadore was 48% contained Tuesday morning. At that point, only one helicopter remained on scene.
According to the Forest Service, crews are now “dismantling the remote camp up Hayden Creek that allowed some firefighters to camp closer to the fire” and departing from the Leadore airstrip, which served as a home base for more than 700 firefighters over the past few weeks—"making Leadore one of the fastest, if not the fastest growing city in the nation,” the Forest Service said.
The causes of both the Hayden and Elkhorn Fires remain under investigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In