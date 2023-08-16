Chilcoot Fire

The Chilcoot Fire was first reported on Friday some 40 miles northwest of Stanley.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest detected a new lightning-sparked wildfire on Friday, Aug.11, following thunderstorm activity in the region.

As of Thursday morning, the Chilcoot Fire had burned across 12 acres of spruce and fir stands in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, about 2 miles northeast of Pistol Lake in the Middle Fork Ranger District.

The blaze is sandwiched between several burn scars from previous fires, including the 300,000-acre Cascade Complex Fire that ignited in August 2007 and the more recent 12,000-acre Buck Fire that began in August 2020. It has been most active on its northern flank “towards the Browning drainage” and is currently being monitored “by remote camera and reconnaissance flights” due to its location in steep, inaccessible terrain, the Forest Service stated on Aug. 13.

