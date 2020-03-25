As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County rises, leaders of neighboring counties and towns say they’re concerned about the virus spreading into their own communities.
A state-issued self-isolation order that went into effect Friday night doesn’t prohibit travel out of Blaine County if the travel is for an “essential” purpose. But nearby mayors and county commissioners are asking Wood River Valley residents to exercise special caution when visiting other towns and counties.
It’s important that people living in heavily impacted places like Blaine County don’t “attempt to escape” the virus by fleeing to hotel rooms and cabins in nearby areas, Custer County Commission Chairman Steve Smith said.
“This practice only spreads the virus like a fox’s tail on fire,” Smith told the Idaho Mountain Express. “What they really are doing is endangering others.”
In Stanley, a popular destination for recreating and weekend trips among Wood River Valley residents, there is one health care clinic, with the nearest hospital more than an hour away. If a pandemic were to spread among the town’s 60-something residents, that clinic could be “easily overwhelmed,” Mayor Steve Botti said.
“We would like to minimize contact with people who might be infected by the virus, but we recognize at this point it’s sort of discretionary,” Botti told the Idaho Mountain Express. “We hope that everybody will exercise caution and prudence and err on the side of being safe, rather than taking risks or putting anybody else at risk.”
In Camas County, several county employees are currently in self-isolation after spending time in Blaine County, Commissioner Marshall Ralph told the Idaho Mountain Express. No cases have been reported in Camas County, and Ralph said he hasn’t heard concerns from community members about Blaine County residents passing through.
“I’m not aware of COVID-19 contagion fears from 5B passthroughs, though 5B passthroughs are a reliable source of social wonderment here even at the best of times,” Ralph said.
Still, the county and its school district have taken steps to prepare for the possible spread of the virus, including restricting public access to county facilities and shutting down in-school operations. The board of commissioners also declared a state of emergency for the county to allow for budgeting flexibility in its response.
Camas County doesn’t have a hospital, but its first responders have “solid plans” for dealing with unknown contacts and the county has personal protective equipment and a dedicated ambulance for critical transports, Ralph said.
Leaders in Twin Falls County, where many Blaine County residents shop and dine, are also keeping an eye on the situation in the Wood River Valley, Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said. In a typical month, 45 percent of Blaine County residents leave the county to shop, according to statistics complied by The Hunger Coalition, with most cars headed south towards Twin.
“Our hearts go out to those folks affected by this in Blaine County,” Hall said. “We wish the best for them. But obviously, because we know there’s a lot of travel between Blaine and Twin Falls, that is a concern of ours.”
Hall asked that Blaine County residents “be good neighbors” and follow the travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines put in place.
“We’re so connected together, all these communities are, that if it’s going to happen in one we know it’s going to happen in another,” Hall said. “We’re trying to take every step we can to protect our citizens.”
There was one confirmed case in Twin Falls County as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Blaine County spokesman Larry Schoen urged Wood River Valley residents to limit their in-person interactions with others, no matter where they are.
“If you have to travel out of county for some essential reason, limit the kind of contact you have with other people in the same way you would in Blaine County,” Schoen said.
Nothing to see in Camas County..keep moving on!
build the wall
Leaders are afraid of making Trump mad - Trump always gets revenge.
I think that is total BS. We just don't have any good leaders.
Yes, let's keep the airport and road system open and spread our goodwill to all. It is really special that we are allowing others to come into our community to share this wonderful virus. It is also very heartwarming that essential services allow our seasonal visitors to bring us gifts from NY, Denver, San Francico and Seattle. We have such wonderful, understanding elected leaders. If they only knew what they were doing without the assistance of consultants.
when explanation about going in in a house in and out of the house six different times that was in one day!$$$$
I wonder why the Idaho Mountain Express just doesn't come out and say these people traveled to go to work up in Blaine County or is it there editor they keeps on having the reporter not do this?
Directing the narrative away from the city's responsibility
Like I said earlier had four different clients coming to their second homes from Washington State to get away from their own viruses sometimes I question some of these people that are coming because I know their residences over in Washington are very large on acreage?
Then a my own neighborhood I see three different second homeowners show up after the quarantine or stay-at-home orders have been placed, at one of these homes I watched the family move out and go out and about town six different Times.
This is why State Police should be placed at the intersection of Timberman Hill and just below Galena Lodge.
The question at this checkpoint what are you doing out is it for recreational and walk and hike and Snowshoe or do you see Luggage in the back of their vehicle simple issues but yet are local authorities refuse to do this still putting us In Harm's Way!
Hoping to escape coronavirus, city dwellers are fleeing to California's deserts and mountains, LA Times headline yesterday. Add Seattle or NYC or any other city of people with means that use the WRV as a getaway.
I add Blaine county to the getaway list. The very financial embrace the county has for outsiders doomed the WRV from the start.
The fate of the WRV is in the hands of the local mayors, city councils, and county officials. Why don’t they get the city/county attorney on a conference call with the State AG and find out what restrictions the local authorities can impose on the citizenry in this emergency?
