A significant fraction of Idaho’s gray wolf population was killed by humans in the state last year, according to mortality records obtained through a public records request to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game shared with the Express.
Those records show that 494 wolves were trapped, hunted by sportsmen or killed by wildlife management officials in 2021. An additional wolf was hit by a truck and listed as “roadkill.”
Measured against Fish and Game’s updated 2021 population estimate of 1,543 wolves—which the department released on Thursday—the 495 wolf deaths attributed to humans last year represented the equivalent of 32% of Idaho’s estimated wolf population.
According to Fish and Game, 1,556 wolves were living in Idaho in 2020 and 1,566 in 2019.
The department’s annual wolf population estimates are conducted in August using millions of photos from game cameras and represent the peak population after litters arrive. Idaho’s wolf population is at its lowest in March and April, before pups are born; its minimum population has hovered around 900 animals over the past two years.
Between 2016 and 2020, documented wolf mortality in Idaho averaged about 436 wolves annually. A record 585 were killed in the 2019 harvest season, while only 385 were killed in 2018.
Fish and Game records show that in 2021, 230 wolves, or 47%, were hunted by sportsmen—a majority by rifle—and 204, or 41%, were trapped and snared. The remaining 56 (11%) were killed by state wildlife agents: 35 by USDA Wildlife Services and 21 by Fish and Game to protect elk.
“The Idaho Fish and Game Commission intends to manage for a smaller wolf population than the current number in order to reduce conflicts with livestock and manage a balance between wolves and their prey, which is primarily elk,” Fish and Game stated Thursday.
Records show that 14 wolves were killed in the Wood River Valley last year in Game Units 48 and 49 to the east and west of state Highway 75—nine by USDA Wildlife Services in depredation operations and five by hunters. Nineteen wolves were hunted and trapped further north in Game Units 36, 36A 36B, which include much of the Sawtooth Range, Stanley and Challis.
“Most wolves are taken by hunters and trappers each year, but other mortality includes wolves killed during, or after, preying on livestock, wolf management done by Fish and Game to reduce pressure on elk herds, as well as other mortality,” the department stated.
Data from Fish and Game additionally show that most wolves killed in 2021 were pursued on public land.
About 31% were trapped in footholds and 14% in snares; 20% were incidentally shot with a bow or rifle after being stumbled across by a hunter; 17% were stalked with a bow or rifle; and 5% were lured with hounds, bait and electronic predator calls. The remaining 13% were pursued using “other” methods.
Records also show that pups were targeted in the 2021 hunting season, among them a litter of 8 weighing between “3-8 pounds,” and that at least five wolves had “broken, missing or cracked” teeth from chewing on traps.
A majority of hunters and trappers (110) also reported that they pursued wolves for more than 11 days, with four trappers reporting pursuing wolves for more than 100 days last year. ￼￼
