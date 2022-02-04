A Nampa man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing a truck, attempting to break into a Hailey gun store using the truck and leading police on a high-speed car chase through Bellevue early Saturday morning.
Matthew Michael Moses, 22, formerly of Blaine County, was charged on Jan. 29 with felony evasion of police officers, felony attempted burglary, felony grand theft and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
At least six officers from three local law enforcement agencies assisted in his arrest.
Police were first alerted to an attempted burglary in Hailey around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Tim Ragusa and Hailey Police Department Sgt. Charles Cox.
According to the officers’ sworn statement, Ragusa and Cox were dispatched to a gun shop in downtown Hailey following a report from the shop’s owner that “a silver truck with a black flatbed had tried to rob the shop by ramming the truck into the building.” The owner said he received an alarm notification on his phone and had driven over to investigate the alarm when he heard a crash and allegedly saw the silver truck pull away, according to the affidavit.
Once on scene, Cox said that he observed two rear doors “smashed in” by the truck. Cox also allegedly found a yellow tow strap that had been looped through the back doors in an apparent attempt to gain entry.
Officers throughout the valley were immediately put on the lookout for a vehicle matching the shop owner’s description. Around 12:47 a.m., Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Mike Shelamer spotted a silver Ford truck with a black flatbed heading south on Main Street at 55 mph near the Broadford Road intersection, 30 mph above the posted 25-mph speed limit, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Shelamer. Shelamer initiated a traffic stop near Pine Street and identified the driver as Moses, according to his statement.
According to Shelamer’s affidavit, the traffic stop abruptly turned into a high-speed car chase when Moses was asked to step out of the vehicle. The man allegedly refused, “spun his tires and accelerated away from [Shelamer], traveling east on Pine Street” at a high rate of speed, he stated.
Shortly before the chase began, Hailey police officers determined that the truck was not registered to Moses but instead to a local man who was unaware that his vehicle was missing. When contacted, the registered owner told police that he had dropped the truck off for repair work a few days prior, leaving the keys inside and doors unlocked, Shelamer stated. The owner also told officers that the truck had a value of $25,000, triggering the grand theft charge.
Pursuit ends in crash, foot chase
According to Shelamer’s account, Moses first accelerated to 45 mph on Pine Street, running two stop signs and “driving all over the roadway with the back of his [truck] going from the south side of the roadway to the north side, hitting snow banks.”
Moses then allegedly ran a third stop sign at the Muldoon Canyon Road and Quarter Horse Road intersection and increased his speed to 55 mph in a 20-mph zone, Shelamer wrote. He then allegedly drove through a subdivision in east Bellevue at speeds eclipsing 70 mph.
“Moses had no due regard for anyone’s life or property at this point in time,” Shelamer stated.
Due to icy road conditions, Shelamer was forced to slow down and lost sight of the truck. He stated he later re-spotted the vehicle on Muldoon Canyon Road and followed him back west toward Pine Street, where Moses allegedly ran a fourth stop sign and Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Pritchard joined the pursuit.
According to Pritchard’s account, also relayed in an affidavit filed with the court, Moses continued to drive west at speeds up to 60 mph in a posted 35-mph zone and slid down Pine Street “in a fishtail manner,” striking snowbanks “several times” before turning onto Main Street.
Moses allegedly drove east toward Muldoon Canyon again but lost control of the truck and hit a snowbank in the Maple Ridge subdivision, where he fled the scene on foot and ran west, Pritchard stated. Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Harrison joined in the foot chase and helped Shelamer detain Moses, who was forced to the ground and handcuffed, according to Pritchard. The extent of damage to the truck was not clear.
Once placed in a patrol car, Moses allegedly told Cox that he intended to take a gun to protect himself; later, Cox wrote that Moses admitted in an interview that he had stolen the truck and did not intend to return it. In those conversations, Pritchard said he believed that comments made by Moses were indicative of illegal drug use and requested a drug recognition test after the man was booked into the Blaine County Jail.
Pritchard also stated that he administered three field-sobriety tests at the jail, two of which Moses failed. Breathalyzer tests did not detect any alcohol in the man’s system but the drug recognition test came back positive for “cannabis and CNS depressants,” Pritchard noted.
Toxicology results from a further blood draw at St. Luke’s in Ketchum were not publicly available but apparently led to Moses’ misdemeanor DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint filed with the court.
Moses entered a plea of not guilty to the DUI charge at his arraignment in Magistrate Court on Monday. Court records show that his driver’s license was formally suspended on Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, he remained in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Moses faces a prison sentence of up to 14 years for grand theft and up to 5 years for his other two felony charges. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10. ￼
