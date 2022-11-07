'Multiple' hospitalizations reported after bus crash near Gimlet

Crews respond to a Mountain Rides bus that crashed early Monday morning. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A multi-vehicle crash involving a car and a Mountain Rides bus near Gimlet subdivision Monday morning resulted in the hospitalizations of at least four people, according to statements from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office and St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

First responders were called to the scene of the accident on state Highway 75 around 6:41 a.m., according to BCSO Chief Deputy Will Fruehling.

The driver of the bus, a passenger on the bus and the driver of the passenger car were transported to St. Luke’s in Ketchum with "unknown injuries," Fruehling told the Express.

Bus crash

A Mountain Rides bus sat off the side of state Highway 75 between Hailey and Ketchum on Monday, Nov. 7.

