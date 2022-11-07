'Multiple' hospitalizations reported after bus crash near Gimlet

A multi-vehicle crash involving a car and a Mountain Rides bus near Gimlet subdivision Monday morning resulted in the hospitalizations of at least four people, according to statements from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office and St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
First responders were called to the scene of the accident on state Highway 75 around 6:41 a.m., according to BCSO Chief Deputy Will Fruehling.
The driver of the bus, a passenger on the bus and the driver of the passenger car were transported to St. Luke’s in Ketchum with "unknown injuries," Fruehling told the Express.
St. Luke's Wood River spokeswoman Joy Prudek said that the hospital had two ambulances arrive at the Emergency Department as a result of the crash on Monday morning, and “multiple” other patients arrive in private vehicles.
A fixed-wing air ambulance from Boise was also seen landing and taking off at Friedman Memorial Airport; as of midday Monday, the Express could not confirm whether it was dispatched in connection to the crash.
The Hailey Police department reported icy road conditions and “multiple vehicle collisions” around the time of Monday's incident.
"Please keep your vehicle’s windows clear, give yourself plenty of time for travel and be patient as traffic will be slower than usual,” the department advised.
Commuters reported delays between 40 minutes and an hour between Hailey and Ketchum Monday morning.
“At Mountain Rides, safety is paramount," Mountain Rides Director Wally Morgus stated in an email. "We are in the process of gathering the facts.”
