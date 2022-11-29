An electrical malfunction caused a fire to break out inside a barn in the Bellevue Triangle early Monday morning, resulting in the total loss of the structure, according to the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman said the fire broke out around 4:39 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Baseline Road near Bellevue. It wasn’t fully extinguished until around 11:50 a.m. Monday, according to WRFR Chief Bass Sears.
Bateman said the fire drew a large mutual aid response "with about 20 firefighters” dispatched from Wood River Fire & Rescue, Carey Rural Fire & Rescue, the North Blaine County Fire District and the Hailey, Ketchum, Bellevue and Sun Valley fire departments after the call came in from Blaine County Emergency Communications.
No one was in the barn at the time of the fire, including any animals, and no injuries were reported, Bateman said. The barn was considered a total loss, he said.
“Our investigator determined that the fire was caused by an electrical short in one of the stored vehicles in the barn,” state Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl wrote via email Tuesday.
According to Bateman, it took Wood River Fire & Rescue personnel about 18 minutes to reach the barn—about seven miles south of the Bellevue fire station—due to icy road conditions. It then took about an hour to “knock down” the flames, Sears said, after which point the fire smoldered for several hours.
Bateman added that crews were able to draw water from a cistern located on private property on Purple Sage Drive, just north of the blaze, and shuttle the water back to apparatus on scene.
“Ashley's Coffee Corner in Bellevue was also helpful in providing us with food and coffee to stay warm in the 10-degree weather," Bateman said. "That couldn't be more appreciated."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In