A barn fire took crews about seven hours to extinguish Monday morning. It was visible from Pero Road, about two miles away, according to Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman. 

An electrical malfunction caused a fire to break out inside a barn in the Bellevue Triangle early Monday morning, resulting in the total loss of the structure, according to the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman said the fire broke out around 4:39 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Baseline Road near Bellevue. It wasn’t fully extinguished until around 11:50 a.m. Monday, according to WRFR Chief Bass Sears.

Bateman said the fire drew a large mutual aid response "with about 20 firefighters” dispatched from Wood River Fire & Rescue, Carey Rural Fire & Rescue, the North Blaine County Fire District and the Hailey, Ketchum, Bellevue and Sun Valley fire departments after the call came in from Blaine County Emergency Communications.

