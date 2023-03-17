On Wednesday—two months after the Mountain Rides suspended its Twin Falls route—the transportation authority’s board unanimously voted to reinstate the service, but in a modified format requiring advance scheduling and using shuttle vans instead of buses.
The nonemergency medical transportation (NEMT) route had been operating since April 2021 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, offering Wood River Valley residents morning and afternoon windows for visits to Twin Falls and Magic Valley residents an afternoon window to visit the Wood River Valley.
While open to anyone, the route was intended for those with medical appointments. In Mountain Rides meetings, staff reported that it had become popular among young residents who needed to complete visa paperwork and other errands in Twin Falls.
“As a person who drove the NEMT [route], there was a demand for it, just not as big of a demand to go down and go shopping,” Transit Operations Manager Jamie Canfield said Wednesday.
Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus said the revised NEMT service will “look somewhat like the local valley [Americans With Disabilities Act] paratransit service,” requiring riders to request a ride 72 hours in advance and specify which medical facility they need to get to in Twin Falls or the greater Twin Falls area. Ride request forms will be available online.
Morgus said the agency will take a wait-and-see approach after the relaunch.
“If we get 100% usage on 100% of the days that it’s available, we’re going to make it available five days per week, so that would actually be an extension of the service,” he said.
Morgus estimated that running the route three out of five weekdays through the end of the year would cost Mountain Rides $27,000, and that cost would go up to $46,000 if it runs all five days.
“This is all in our original budget. There’s really no need to [reopen] the budget at this point,” he said.
The route was originally launched in April 2021 using $30,000 in seed money from the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center. That summer, Mountain Rides received nearly $120,000 from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, the Spur Community Foundation and the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Health Improvement Fund—grants of $85,000, $26,000 and $7,500, respectively—to guarantee service to Twin Falls through 2022.
The route was canceled on Jan. 13 due to an ongoing driver shortage, according to a Mountain Rides press release. In a written response, St. Luke’s considered the move “unfortunate” and concerning for “individuals who need transportation assistance to access and receive medical care that isn’t available in our rural facilities.”
Since then, Morgus said, Mountain Rides has hired three new drivers who will be assigned to its Twin Falls and ADA paratransit routes. They will not need CDLs to operate the vans, unlike the original bus service, he said.
Morgus added that the revised van system will address the need for transportation to and from medical appointments “with a scalpel rather than an axe.”
“What was in the data was that there were a small number of people using it for the NEMT service and a large number using it for other rides to Twin. By making it an on-demand service where we don’t have to commit the resources to be there other than when it is demanded … it will be more customized to non-emergency medical transportation needs, as opposed to just anybody who wants to hop on the bus to Twin,” he said. “That’s why the service was originally rolled out.”
Board member and Ketchum mayor Neil Bradshaw said he was concerned that Mountain Rides could be “discriminating on how people are using a bus.”
“Having received federal funding … I just want to make sure that we’re not opening ourselves up to a situation where someone can say ‘My friend is going to the doctor but I’m not allowed to go here,” he said.
Morgus clarified that Mountain Rides received grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration in fiscal 2022 that was specific to NEMT needs.
“I wouldn’t call it discrimination,” Morgus said. “It’s a service set up specifically for and funded to be non-emergency medical transportation.”
Board member Peter Hendricks said he considered the route “a good cause” and congratulated staff on the three new driver hires.
“We’ll keep trying,” he said.
On Thursday, Megan Tanous, chief development officer at St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, said in an email statement that the foundation was “pleased” that Mountain Rides “was able to leverage the [Foundation’s] initial investment in the pilot program to provide transportation for clients with medical appointments to Twin Falls.”
Sarah Seppa, manager of the local St. Luke’s Center for Community Health, said the center was “thrilled” that Mountain Rides “was able to problem solve and reinstate the route using their vans.”
“They have even improved the service, making it available five days per week and more specifically targeted towards clients with medical appointments in Magic Valley,” Seppa wrote. “We are grateful to be able to refer our clients in need of transportation to Mountain Rides again for this service.” ￼
"popular among young residents who needed to complete visa paperwork and other errands in Twin Falls". Then why not just run the bus from Bellevue to the immigration office in Twin? Why the fiction that it is for medical use? This is classic. Locals pay the bulk of the operating costs for Mountain Rides. The commuter buses are pretty full at rush hours. But the buses are often close to empty at other times. Yet their is no direct service from Ketchum to the airport. Why not? City Council member Hamilton says that is already done by the hotels. Yet most people don't stay in hotels. Locals are paying for tourists to get from their hotels and AirBNBs to the mountain. There is no strategy for using Mountain Rides to get people out of cars--indeed, the contract with them just reimburses them for hours of capacity. So much for Ketchum as a "green" community. But then, it really is all about subsidizing people who don't live in Ketchum, isn't it?
