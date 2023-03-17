Mountain Rides Twin Falls (copy)

Mountain Rides’ bus service to and from Twin Falls served between 83 and 248 passengers per month in 2022, the organization reported.

 Courtesy photo

On Wednesday—two months after the Mountain Rides suspended its Twin Falls route—the transportation authority’s board unanimously voted to reinstate the service, but in a modified format requiring advance scheduling and using shuttle vans instead of buses.

The nonemergency medical transportation (NEMT) route had been operating since April 2021 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, offering Wood River Valley residents morning and afternoon windows for visits to Twin Falls and Magic Valley residents an afternoon window to visit the Wood River Valley.

While open to anyone, the route was intended for those with medical appointments. In Mountain Rides meetings, staff reported that it had become popular among young residents who needed to complete visa paperwork and other errands in Twin Falls.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments