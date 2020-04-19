The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority is hoping to receive grant funding for a new non-emergency medical transport (NEMT) service between valley cities and Twin Falls, the organization announced on earlier this month.
Mountain Rides Safe Routes Coordinator Cece Osborn said that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mountain Rides had been working on the “long-awaited” project in partnership with the Senior Connection and St. Luke’s.
“The effort has understandably taken a backseat to the urgent priority of managing the spread of COVID-19," she said in an email to the Express. "However, after learning that we are squarely eligible to receive the funding, we have decided to carefully move forward with the grant proposal."
In order to receive funding, Mountain Rides first needs to demonstrate the community’s need for the service via an e-survey. Click here to take the survey, or type tinyurl.com/yalzckgs into your browser. It's also available on the Mountain Rides’ Facebook page.
“The more data we have, the better,” Osborn said.
