Valley Route

The southbound 4 p.m. Valley Route bus was nearly full on Friday, Jan. 13. The run has been discontinued, Mountain Rides announced Sunday. 

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority over the weekend announced the imminent cancellation of its Twin Falls route and the discontinuation of eight Valley Route bus runs, all of which it attributed to ongoing staff shortages.

Effective today, Monday, Jan. 16, the agency has suspended its twice-daily, three-day-a-week service to Twin Falls.

The organization has also discontinued several Valley Route trips starting today. Those include four daily Valley Route bus runs between 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and four Friday-only Valley Route runs between 9 p.m. and midnight.

