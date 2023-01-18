The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority over the weekend announced the imminent cancellation of its Twin Falls route and the discontinuation of eight Valley Route bus runs, all of which it attributed to ongoing driver shortages.
On Monday, the agency suspended its twice-daily, three-day-a-week non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) service to Twin Falls, which had been in operation since April 2021.
While intended for those with medical appointments, the NEMT route was open to anyone. It offered Wood River Valley residents a 10:30-a.m.-to-3:30 p.m. window for a visit to Twin Falls and southern Idaho residents a 12-to-1:30 p.m. window to visit the Wood River Valley. The route had become particularly popular among residents without cars who needed to complete errands in Twin Falls, according to staff observations.
“After a comprehensive review, looking for the best opportunities for adjusting service while impacting the fewest possible riders, Mountain Rides concluded that curtailing its non-emergency medical transportation services is its best course of action,” the organization stated.
Mountain Rides also announced on Sunday that it would be discontinuing several Valley Route runs on Monday. Those include four daily Valley Route bus runs between 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and four Friday-only Valley Route runs between 9 p.m. and midnight.
The following buses are no longer running:
- The daily southbound 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. runs from Dollar Circle to Bellevue (4:11 p.m. & 8:11 p.m. buses from Wells Fargo in Ketchum).
- The daily northbound 5:05 p.m. and 7 p.m. runs from the Bellevue depot (5:25 p.m. & 7:20 p.m. buses from the Hailey Park & Ride).
- The Friday-only southbound 10 p.m. and midnight runs from Sun Valley to Bellevue (10:11 p.m. and 12:11 a.m. buses from Wells Fargo in Ketchum).
- The Friday northbound 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. runs from Bellevue to Sun Valley (9:20 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. buses from the Hailey Park & Ride).
All cutbacks in Valley Route service will be in place “until further notice,” Mountain Rides stated in a Sunday press release.
On Tuesday, Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus said the organization hopes to reinstate full Valley service “within a few months, pending our having the drivers to do so.”
Morgus explained that Mountain Rides’ decision to cancel the 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. southbound runs was “driven by there being the other runs available.”
He added that it would often take the 4 p.m. bus half an hour just to get through Ketchum due to afternoon traffic congestion.
“We tried to minimize the impacts by assuring that good alternatives are available and, thereby impact as few riders as possible,” he said.
To accommodate late-night riders, Mountain Rides will offer a final Friday evening run southbound from Dollar Circle to Bellevue at 11:30 p.m., stopping at Wells Fargo in Ketchum at 11:41 p.m.
The last northbound bus from Bellevue to Ketchum on Friday will depart from Clover and Gannett at 10 p.m. and the Park and Ride at 10:20 p.m.
The Saturday evening Valley Route will continue normally, with a final southbound bus departing Dollar Circle at 12 a.m. and Wells Fargo at 12:11 a.m., according to Mountain Rides.
From Sunday through Thursday, the last southbound bus will continue to depart Dollar Circle at 11 p.m. and Wells Fargo at 11:11 p.m.
Driver shortage a ‘national trend’
Mountain Rides’ driver shortage has followed “a national trend, with manifestation here locally,” Morgus said.
Similar shortages are playing out at transit agencies across the country. Nearly one-third of Albuquerque’s city transit department jobs are vacant, the Albuquerque Journal reported on Tuesday; in Dayton, it was reported this month that the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is down 100 bus drivers.
Morgus said the most challenging aspect for getting drivers in service has been the time it takes to secure a commercial driver’s license.
“There is the study time to pass the test, then the on road driver training, then the route training. We do our training in house so it means taking our driver trainer off the road to train the new drivers,” he said Tuesday. “Recently, the federal government changed the requirements for attaining a CDL, which has added to the length of time.”
Morgus added that Mountain Rides hired three drivers “with CDLs, ready to go,” within the last year.
“However, soon after starting with Mountain Rides, each quit, presumably for a better-paying job—one that was closer to home—or other reasons,” he said.
That’s despite a starting wage of $21.60. The organization also offers five below-market-rate housing units for employees at its Ketchum depot facility, among other benefits.
Morgus said the labor shortage has forced administrative staff members to pick up the slack while Mountain Rides’ current roster of drivers continue to work overtime. Jerry Garcia, an administrative coordinator who normally works in the finance department, got behind the wheel in December and through the holidays, for instance.
“The repercussions of a tight labor market have come to bear on Mountain Rides ... Despite diligent recruiting efforts, the organization has been unable to fill its roster of drivers, essential to the provision of service, and, as a result, finds it untenable to maintain its current service levels,” Mountain Rides stated on Sunday.
Local, Federal dollars made Twin Falls route possible
The Twin Falls NEMT route was originally launched as a pilot route using $30,000 in seed money from the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center. It extended in July 2021 thanks to nearly $120,000 in grants received from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, Spur Foundation, and the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Health Improvement Fund.
According to Joy Prudek, spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Wood River, the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation granted Mountain Rides $85,000 to extend service to Twin Falls into 2022, and the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Health Improvement Fund granted the organization $7,500.
The Spur Community Foundation also put $26,000 towards the effort, according to a Mountain Rides’ staff report.
The pilot NEMT route ran for 18 months with support from the community and $1.6 million in “rural transportation” grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration in fiscal 2022. Mountain Rides reported that it received another $4.1 million from the Administration this past October.
On Tuesday, Megan Tanous, the chief development officer at St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, said that Mountain Rides staff had told St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation that the Twin Falls route would be receiving ongoing regular funding from the Federal Transit Administration, and that “funding was not an issue.”
“We understand the circumstances changed and the difficult decision to discontinue the service comes from the challenges of recruiting and retaining staff in the Wood River Valley,” Tanous said in a statement. “We hope this important service will resume in the future.”
Morgus said he shared that hope.
“Faced with the driver shortage, we had to make some difficult decisions mid-stream,” he said.
Sarah Seppa—who serves as the director of community engagement at St. Luke’s Wood River and manages St. Luke’s Wood River’s Center for Community Health—recognized the “generosity” of the SLWRF in supporting the route.
“It is unfortunate that curtailing this service will make it difficult for individuals who need transportation assistance to access and receive medical care that isn’t available in our rural facilities,” she said. “The Center for Community Health … will continue to do our best to serve as a resource for those needing assistance.” ￼
