Mountain Rides Twin Falls

Mountain Rides’ bus service to and from Twin Falls served between 83 and 248 passengers per month in 2022, the organization reported.

 Courtesy photo

The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority over the weekend announced the imminent cancellation of its Twin Falls route and the discontinuation of eight Valley Route bus runs, all of which it attributed to ongoing driver shortages.

On Monday, the agency suspended its twice-daily, three-day-a-week non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) service to Twin Falls, which had been in operation since April 2021.

While intended for those with medical appointments, the NEMT route was open to anyone. It offered Wood River Valley residents a 10:30-a.m.-to-3:30 p.m. window for a visit to Twin Falls and southern Idaho residents a 12-to-1:30 p.m. window to visit the Wood River Valley. The route had become particularly popular among residents without cars who needed to complete errands in Twin Falls, according to staff observations.

Valley Route

The southbound 4 p.m. Valley Route bus was nearly full on Friday, Jan. 13. The run has been discontinued, Mountain Rides announced Sunday.

