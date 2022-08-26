Meadows 3 (copy)

Mountain Rides is planning to partner with the ITD to add a bus pullout and stop on each side of the highway at The Meadows RV Park and at Ohio Gulch. Each stop would also have a tunnel under the highway to afford safe crossing for bus riders, bikers and pedestrians.

The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority received a $12,424,000 grant on Aug. 11 from the U.S. Department of Transportation, giving the agency the green light to pursue a plan along with the Idaho Transportation Department that would substantially improve bus service for mid-valley residents.

The $15.53 million collaborative project—titled “Wood River Valley Mobility Corridor Improvements”—proposes adding northbound and southbound bus service for the Starweather, Heatherlands and The Meadows residential developments.

It would add a southbound stop at The Meadows and bus stops on both sides of the highway at the Ohio Gulch intersection. Both intersections would also have bus shelters and underground tunnels constructed below the highway to allow bikers and pedestrians to safely cross in either direction.

