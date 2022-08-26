The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority received a $12,424,000 grant on Aug. 11 from the U.S. Department of Transportation, giving the agency the green light to pursue a plan along with the Idaho Transportation Department that would substantially improve bus service for mid-valley residents.
The $15.53 million collaborative project—titled “Wood River Valley Mobility Corridor Improvements”—proposes adding northbound and southbound bus service for the Starweather, Heatherlands and The Meadows residential developments.
It would add a southbound stop at The Meadows and bus stops on both sides of the highway at the Ohio Gulch intersection. Both intersections would also have bus shelters and underground tunnels constructed below the highway to allow bikers and pedestrians to safely cross in either direction.
Project plans additionally call for building a park-and-ride lot on the east side of the highway, just north of Ohio Gulch Road where the Idaho Transportation Department owns the right-of-way.
At Ohio Gulch, the proposed underpass would connect the southbound bus shelter on the west side of the highway with the new park-and-ride lot on the east side. The working concept at The Meadows is similar, minus the parking lot, according to Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus.
Other transit-based infrastructure improvements include sidewalk and shared-use pathway upgrades at East Fork Road and Elkhorn Road.
The $12.42 million in federal funding comes from a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which Mountain Rides applied for in April, Morgus said.
The RAISE grant will help Mountain Rides underwrite about 80% of the total project cost. The remaining approximately $3.1 million, or 20%, has already been committed by the ITD’s Transportation Expansion & Congestion Mitigation, or “TECM” program—a fund created five years ago by the Idaho Legislature to modernize highway infrastructure.
Morgus previously told the Hailey City Council on June 27 that the proposed upgrades at Ohio Gulch could provide additional justification to add a new traffic light at the intersection—a longtime ask from residents in adjacent neighborhoods.
The ITD requires eight traffic warrants, including high pedestrian volume, to build a traffic signal.
“[The ITD] didn’t have the warrants on just a traffic-count basis. But throw in the public transportation piece on top of traffic counts, and it might get us closer to where we need to be,” Morgus said at the time.
Mountain Rides will now partner with local ITD district engineers and two ITD offices in Boise on design plans, which are at the “conceptual level only” and have no timeline yet, Morgus said.
ITD Public Transportation Manager Ron Duran said in a press release that the project represents a “unique collaborative approach” between ITD and Mountain Rides.
“This effort highlights what can be accomplished when leaders are willing to think outside the box and work together to find new ways to overcome challenges. This project will increase transportation options and system connectivity,” he stated.
Mountain Rides appears to have been awarded the lion’s share of the $30.9 million RAISE funds allocated throughout Idaho this month.
Other grant recipients include Valley Regional Transit, to improve a multi-mile stretch section of State Street in Boise ($8.46 million); the Ada County Highway District, to improve sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, bus stops and stormwater infrastructure ($5 million); and the city of Nampa, to replace a bridge and improve pedestrian safety in North Nampa ($5 million). ￼
