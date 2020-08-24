A mountain lion reportedly killed a horse west of Hailey early Sunday morning, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Monday afternoon.
In conjunction with Wildlife Services, Fish and Game confirmed that a cat killed an older mare on a pasture in Red Elephant Gulch, part of Croy Canyon, Department spokesman Terry Thompson said in a statement.
“While not a typical prey source, livestock is sometimes opportunistically taken by mountain lions,” Thompson said. “Residents are reminded to be vigilant for wildlife, such as mountain lions, throughout the Wood River Valley.”
Fish and Game has set traps to locate the lion, Thompson said.
If you see a mountain lion, Fish and Game asks that you report it to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 during regular business hours. After hours, either call the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at 208-788-5555 or a local conservation officer with the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
