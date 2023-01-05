Bruce wounds

A 55-pound Boxer-French bulldog mix was “grabbed” by a mountain lion feet from the door on Broadford Road on Dec. 30, according to owner Scott Young.

A medium-sized dog survived a mountain lion attack at a home in southern Hailey last Friday, Dec. 30, marking the second backyard ambush on a dog in the Wood River Valley within three weeks.

The attack reportedly occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Broadford Road, just south of the Big Wood River bridge and about half a mile south of the end of the runway at Friedman Memorial Airport.

Longtime resident Scott Young told the Express he heard a “ruckus” outside his garage and started for the garage door. His 55-pound, two-year-old Boxer-French bulldog mix, Bruce—who was taking a bathroom break just feet from the house—rushed in through the dog door.

Hailey resident Lincoln Acero Alvarado captured this mountain lion mother accompanied by two kittens—one of which is not shown—on Robinhood Drive on Dec. 14. A dog was reportedly attacked by a mountain lion in the same area on Dec. 13.

