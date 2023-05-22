The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation notices for seven properties in the Gimlet neighborhood on Saturday afternoon at the request of the North Blaine County Fire Department.
Homeowners along the west side of Gin Ridge Road closest to the river—101, 105, 106, 110, 114, 118 and 134 Gin Ridge Road—were instructed to pack essential belongings and “leave immediately.” The properties were previously placed in the “set” stage of pre-evacuation on May 17 “due to the loss of power to the area and the fact that the roadway is covered by water which may hamper the access of first responders,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
As of Monday afternoon, more than two dozen properties on Wilderness Drive in Gimlet remained in “ready” status. At that phase, the Sheriff’s Office asks residents to prioritize the “P’s” of preparation and packing: people and pets, papers and important documents, pictures, personal electronics and chargers, and plastic (credit cards).
Around noon on Monday, the East Fork of the Big Wood River east of Gimlet was near active flood stage at 7.8 feet. A river height of 7.9 feet correlates with a "minor flooding" designation at that specific site.
Anyone who is physically unable to evacuate should call 911. Once residents evacuate, they will not be allowed to re-enter the area until the danger has passed.
County passes ordinance to protect infrastructure
Farther south, the need for emergency flood mitigation work around Glendale Bridge in Bellevue on Sunday prompted the Blaine County commissioners to call a special meeting on Monday morning.
Commissioners unanimously approved a waiver of the emergency stream alteration ordinance to allow for immediate flood mitigation work on critical public infrastructure and irrigation works, including levees, points of diversion and headgates.
The waiver will extend to the end of the current emergency flood declaration.
“Many, many times when events like this occur, especially the water high like it is—is where we do not really have much time go through a provision process before we take action,” said Big Wood River Flood Control District #9 Director Bryan Dilworth.
“Yesterday, we took care of it, and if we’d waited two or three hours, there would have been water across Glendale Road and the west and we were able to mitigate that.”
It is better to understand the river than try to control it or fight it, said Blaine County Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt.
During the 2017 river flooding, Dilworth noted actions were taken and then permitted afterward.
Blaine County Flood Plain Manager Kristine Hilt advised commissioners to limit the waiver at this time to critical public infrastructure and irrigation works so that other stream alteration requests, such as work on private property, still require the permitting process.
Hilt said nearly 40 permits were issued after work was done in 2017, but some of that work found to be in violation of the state regulations.
The flood protection district has broader authority in responding to emergencies, said Tim Graves, chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Blaine County.
However Graves also urged caution against allowing other entities the same type of leniency.
The waiver, said Graves, is "directing the Land Use Department essentially to stand down and not enforce our regulations."
Hilt said she can be available on short notice to meet onsite with flood protection district authorities to provide input.
"I'm at your service," she told them.
The waiver also requires all emergency work performed on the critical public and irrigation infrastructure to be reported to the commissioners.
According to the 9:45 a.m. reading, the Big Wood River at the Bullion Street Gauge in Hailey measured 6.84 feet. At 12:45 p.m., it was at 6.71 feet. With flood stage set at 5 feet at Hailey, 6 feet is considered moderate flood stage, and 8 feet major flood stage.
It is forecast to reach 6.92 feet at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, before receding slightly Wednesday and Thursday.
The river is then forecast to reach 7 feet at noon on Saturday, May 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So, they can waive the rules for themselves, but not for citizens/homeowners/taxpayers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In