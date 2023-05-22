Gin Ridge Road; Gimlet flood

Water flows over the pavement on Gin Ridge Road in Gimlet on Wednesday, May 17.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation notices for seven properties in the Gimlet neighborhood on Saturday afternoon at the request of the North Blaine County Fire Department.

Homeowners along the west side of Gin Ridge Road closest to the river—101, 105, 106, 110, 114, 118 and 134 Gin Ridge Road—were instructed to pack essential belongings and “leave immediately.” The properties were previously placed in the “set” stage of pre-evacuation on May 17 “due to the loss of power to the area and the fact that the roadway is covered by water which may hamper the access of first responders,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Homeowners on the west side of Gin Ridge Road, seen here in green, were ordered to leave by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office on Saturday

As of Monday afternoon, more than two dozen properties on Wilderness Drive in Gimlet remained in “ready” status. At that phase, the Sheriff’s Office asks residents to prioritize the “P’s” of preparation and packing: people and pets, papers and important documents, pictures, personal electronics and chargers, and plastic (credit cards).

Glendale Road

Flood waters are eroding banks near the Glendale Bridge, seen here on Monday, May 22. 
May 22 Big Wood Graph

As of 1:45 p.m. on Monday, May 22, the Big Wood River was forecast to hit 7 feet at noon on Saturday, May 27. For the most recent projections, go to weather.gov/pih/BigWoodRiverFloodInundationMaps.

