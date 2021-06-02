After a successful run last month, the St. Luke’s Health System is bringing its COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit back to the Wood River Valley.
The mobile unit—a retrofitted RV—offers free COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and older. It will be at the Wood River Community YMCA in Ketchum today, June 2, from 4-8 p.m., and will be stationed at 600 N. Main St. in Bellevue tomorrow, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be in Shoshone on Friday, June 4, and at Kiwanis Park in Hailey on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m.
The mobile unit is set up to provide hundreds of COVID-19 vaccinations each day, with no appointment necessary. It offers both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This week, it will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people who received their first dose in a previous visit last month. People who are not vaccinated can either be inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine—after which they will have to schedule a second dose at another location, such as St. Luke’s in Hailey or at a pharmacy.
St. Luke’s is also deploying the unit to other parts of southern Idaho, with the intention of vaccinating people in rural and underserved communities.
In Idaho, anyone ages 12 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people ages 12 to 17. Minors must have parental consent.
For people who are unable to access the mobile unit, St. Luke’s will make accommodations. Patients with limited mobility are advised to stay in their vehicle and call 208-513-3413 when they arrive at the vaccination location. St. Luke’s staff will go to them and provide directions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In