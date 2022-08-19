Middle East Institute brings experts, geopolitical debate to Ketchum

Jim Holman, left, David Schenker and Brian Katulis discuss U.S. strategy in the Middle East at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum on Aug. 17.

The Middle East Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing policy analysis and study of the Middle East, held a conference at the Limelight Hotel on Aug. 17 that brought a panel of experts to Ketchum to discussed the geopolitical and economic consequences of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the current U.S strategy to promote cooperation between states in the Middle East and how the U.S. should best deal with its adversaries in the region.

The panel included retired General Joseph Votel, former commander of U.S Central Command in the Middle East leading the fight against ISIS in the mid-2010s; David Schenker, former assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs in the Trump White House; Brian Katulis, vice president of policy for the Middle East Institute; and former U.S Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan; and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The original subject of the conference concerned Russia’s most recent invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, 2022, with a full-scale assault on Eastern Ukraine by Russia’s land and air forces. Although the subject was briefly discussed, much of the discussion focused on strategies for dealing with adversaries in the region, such as Iran and China.

