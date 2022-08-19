Middle East Institute brings experts, geopolitical debate to Ketchum

The Middle East Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing policy analysis and study of the Middle East, held a conference at the Limelight Hotel on Aug. 17 that brought a panel of experts to Ketchum to discussed the geopolitical and economic consequences of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the current U.S strategy to promote cooperation between states in the Middle East and how the U.S. should best deal with its adversaries in the region.
The panel included retired General Joseph Votel, former commander of U.S Central Command in the Middle East leading the fight against ISIS in the mid-2010s; David Schenker, former assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs in the Trump White House; Brian Katulis, vice president of policy for the Middle East Institute; and former U.S Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan; and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The original subject of the conference concerned Russia’s most recent invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, 2022, with a full-scale assault on Eastern Ukraine by Russia’s land and air forces. Although the subject was briefly discussed, much of the discussion focused on strategies for dealing with adversaries in the region, such as Iran and China.
Risch, who visited Ukraine in June, said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will change the course of global politics.
“What’s happened in Europe has dramatically changed the flow of oil in the world. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is a generational issue; we are going to see Europe change dramatically right before our eyes,” Risch said.
According to former Gen. Votel, the Middle East region is now in a new era economically and geopolitically from when he had led the fight against ISIS. Although the U.S has withdrawn a majority of its forces from Iraq and Afghanistan, Votel said it is still crucial to U.S interests to maintain a presence in the region, lest U.S adversaries such as Russia fill in the vacuum left by the U.S withdrawal.
“When there’s a void created in the Middle East, Russia has a tendency to flow into that,” Votel said. “Russia came to the aid of the Syrian regime, when the regime was on the ropes. Russia kept the Assad regime in power and, for us, that is something we had to contend with. During this same time the U.S. was ramping up efforts in Syria against ISIS, and there was a very real scenario that we would have to work with the Russians to prevent accidental conflict coming into contact with Russian forces. We worked very carefully through de-escalation, and I’m convinced it helped save lives.”
According to Votel, Russia had a tendency to provide arms, ammunition and financial and political support to states in the region that differ with U.S policy.
“Russia is primarily motivated by undermining U.S. policy and driving a wedge between regional partners,” Votel said. “They’re going to look for every reason to do this, doubling down on their relationship with Syria and Iran. The Russians are going to continue to find fissures to demonstrate their power in the region.”
The panel began to pivot discussion towards the aggressive and often erratic behavior of Russia’s ally in the region, Iran. According to Schenker, the assistant secretary of state, Iran’s most obvious threat to U.S interests in the region is found in its pursuit of enriched uranium for the construction of nuclear weapons. Iran developing a nuclear weapons program would trigger a dangerous nuclear arms race in the Middle East, Schenker said.
“The Saudis said plainly that if Iran gets the bomb, they will build a bomb,” Schenker said.
Schenker also expressed his concerns with ongoing talks with Iran to dismantle their nuclear program, and that the last nuclear deal, signed in Vienna in 2015 by members of the United Nations Security Council, Germany and Iran, did very little to punish Iran’s erratic behavior.
“The problem with a nuclear agreement, is when the agreement was signed last, we were reluctant to sanction and punish Iranian problematic behavior,” Schenker said. “We are currently negotiating in the same week that the Iranians were planning to assassinate the former secretary of State [Mike Pompeo]. They cannot engage in this behavior and expect the U.S to engage in reasonable negotiations.”
The Trump administration withdrew from the deal in May 2018.
The panel also discussed China, which is a growing influence not only in Asia, but also in Africa and the Middle East. According to the experts, China is going to be a factor in the politics and economics of the region for the foreseeable future.
“The U.S. is the current partner of choice for countries in the region. China comes with certain appeals as well, they don’t lecture these countries on human rights, and they are not altruists,” Schenker said. “China is basically a producer of death traps, a loan shark. It’s a bad deal for many of these countries for China to move in and strip these countries of resources and don’t provide much else. We have to focus on pushing back whether it’s Russia or China. China is going to be a factor in the Middle East going forward.”
Brian Katulis and Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan discussed the Saudis, perhaps the most controversial of Americas allies in the region. Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s last remaining monarchies, violates human rights regularly, according to the panel, even going as far to jail, execute or in some cases, assassinate journalists and political dissidents.
In 2018, the Saudi Royal House came under scrutiny for the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist and political dissident who, according to the CIA, was murdered by the order of Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the heir apparent to the kingdom.
“Our relationship with the Saudis was shaken by the Khashoggi event, but they have full comprehension about the error in the assassination. If you leave a vacuum in Saudi Arabia, the Chinese or even the Russians will fill in,” Katulis said. “For arms deals, if countries like Saudi Arabia or others with money feel they get stiffed by American arms deals, they will just as easy go to Russia or China for these arms deals.”
Katulis said that complications with the regressive nature of the Saudi government are lessening due to U.S engagement and business relations with the kingdom, which is home to nearly 17% of all natural oil reserves in the world, and is also home to the world’s most profitable company: Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state oil producer. He also praised President Biden’s recent visit to the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia is a huge factor, and I think that the U.S. engaging and Biden giving a visit, despite controversy, was a no-brainer,” Katulis said. “Pragmatically, we must deal with the Saudis—this is a different generation in Saudi Arabia that can reinterpret Islam and its attitudes with its soft power around the world. The U.S. cannot change the outcome but can shape it through engagement with Saudi Arabia. I thought it was wise for Biden to engage with the Saudis.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Very cool that Ketchum is so connected to the world in this way. The article left out that this event was standing room only. Kudos to the MEI for bringing this level of dialog to the WRV. Next year it might be interesting to see if they can get some school kids involved?
Actually Ketchum was way cooler before it was so connected, but times have changed and the newby investment class has moved in and they need to keep up on their investments.
@funk I am sure all your friends want to thank you for the wonderful job you did managing the future of Ketchum before the newby investment class got here. Putting it on the path to Aspen was a real accomplishment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In