Meadows water shut down again

This is the second time in two months residents at The Meadows have lost water.

 Roland Lane

Residents at The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum are without water for the second time in two months following a water system malfunction at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An anonymous caller notified the Mountain Express of the shut-down.

Meadows Manager Jennifer Dealy told the Mountain Express at 5 p.m. that Mid-Valley Water Company, managed by George Kirk, was attending to the problem.

The Meadows has about 150 trailers, according to one resident. The community suffered from a water system breakdown on March 10 that resulted in a “boil notice,” which alerted residents of dangers if they drank the water after it was turned back on without boiling it first.

The notice stated that there was an increased chance that water may contain “disease-causing organisms” from backflow into the system. Several residents said they were not notified of the danger, including some who drank it without boiling it first.

Dealy said she was responding to the water-cutoff by posting messages and going door-to-door at the park to warn residents. Kirk could not be reached for comment.

