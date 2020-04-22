Residents at The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum are without water for the second time in two months following a water system malfunction at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
An anonymous caller notified the Mountain Express of the shut-down.
Meadows Manager Jennifer Dealy told the Mountain Express at 5 p.m. that Mid-Valley Water Company, managed by George Kirk, was attending to the problem.
The Meadows has about 150 trailers, according to one resident. The community suffered from a water system breakdown on March 10 that resulted in a “boil notice,” which alerted residents of dangers if they drank the water after it was turned back on without boiling it first.
The notice stated that there was an increased chance that water may contain “disease-causing organisms” from backflow into the system. Several residents said they were not notified of the danger, including some who drank it without boiling it first.
Dealy said she was responding to the water-cutoff by posting messages and going door-to-door at the park to warn residents. Kirk could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
We live in the area and this is very frustrating. As essential employees we cannot even disinfect/decontaminate when coming home to our children. The notice we received was a boil notice (which was not even fully translated into Spanish) but there is no water to boil. We cannot even flush toilets, which is highly unsanitary. George Kirk needs to figure out why his water system keeps failing and the County must investigate the situation in the interest of public health.
I live in this area and our water went off at 3:30 this afternoon. I have not received any information about the status of the system. This is very frustrating for residents and is unacceptable
I live in the area too. They put green notices on all the doors. Check your door. I asked Jennifer about seeing if some water could be made available for residents. She said she'll make arrangements with Albertsons tomorrow morning.
This is frustrating. I had the washer and dishwasher going and didn't realize there was no water.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In