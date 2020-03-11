Meadows Trailer Park puts out indefinite ‘boil water advisory’

Residents at The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum are on notice not to drink household water without boiling it first for at least one minute to avoid possible contamination.
A warning posted on the door of a management office at the park states that due to a “loss of pressure” in the water system, there is an increased chance that water may contain “disease-causing organisms” from backflow into the system.
The notice states that the water system’s pump shut down on Monday.
Several residents of the trailer park had gathered at the management office on Wednesday afternoon to read the notice, including some who said they had not yet been notified of the danger.
Some residents of the community, which consists of about 150 trailers, said they had received emails warning them of the danger, but not in time to stop drinking the possibly contaminated water by Monday.
“I just found out about it from a neighbor,” said Candy Dugger, a 12-year park resident, on Wednesday afternoon.
The notice states, “We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within three days.”
For full story see the Friday edition of the Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In