The Hailey City Council will be asked to approve or deny an 18-unit multifamily development at 51 West Maple St.—along with two density waivers requested by the developer—tonight, Monday, Aug. 28.
The Maple Street Apartments project is slated for the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets. It calls for 15 two-bedroom units that are between 820 and 850 square feet and three studio units approximately that are 480 square feet, with both unit types divided between two three-story buildings. The maximum building height would be about 33 feet, according to the applicant team.
The developer behind the housing project is Sun Valley resident Larry Feiner, who is currently building a two-story luxury car dealership behind Karl Malone Ford near the Friedman Memorial Airport.
Feiner’s planned-unit development application for Maple Street Apartments was already approved by the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission last month, but it needs final council approval to move forward.
In the application, Feiner asks for two density waivers in exchange for a pledge to reserve six units for workforce housing. A waiver to building height would allow both of his buildings to exceed Hailey’s 30-foot building height limit on South River Street by up to 5 feet, and a waiver to minimum lot size would allow construction on a lot about half the size of the city’s one-acre minimum.
The 0.47-acre lot is located within the southern four blocks of South River Street, where it draws from the requirements of three overlapping zoning districts—the General Residential, Downtown Residential Overlay and historic Townsite Overlay. (All buildings within the four-block corridor are limited to 30 feet in height due to Townsite Overlay requirements, but developers only need to provide one parking space per unit, in accordance with the higher-density Downtown Residential Overlay.)
The architect for the project is Owen Scanlon, who serves as a P&Z commissioner but has recused himself from all discussions related to the Maple Street Apartments.
According to an email from Scanlon, 12 of the 18 units, including at least two studios, will be rented to Feiner’s employees at the car dealership.
“These employees will be hired from the Wood River workforce, will be full time employees living in the Wood River Valley … An occasional repair specialist that is brought in for a specific service could be housed in an apartment unit if one is available,” Scanlon wrote.
The remaining six units will be rented to full-time residents who are making 100-120% of the area median income, or between $67,000 and $80,000 annually. To qualify for one of the six units, households would need to have at least one adult who is employed by a Blaine County-based company or nonprofit and who physically works in the county a minimum of 1,500 hours per year.
“It is very rare that a developer will bring a new business into the valley and provide housing opportunities for the proposed employees,” Scanlon added.
Not all neighbors have been happy with the apartment proposal. At the July 17 P&Z meeting, several River Street residents showed up to voice their displeasure over the size of the development, the waivers requested, increased traffic and limited parking spaces. Some worried about Maple Street residents parking on their lawns, while others worried about the bike lane becoming crowded with cars, property values decreasing and construction stalling.
Tonight’s council meeting will open with a session for public concerns at 5:30 p.m. To attend the meeting remotely, click here or call 872-240-3311 and enter access 543-667-133. Alternatively, use the one-touch dialing option: +18722403311,,543667133#.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
30’, 33’, 35’’… mission creep. Building height is the future real estate boom. Don’t let our views of Carbonate and Della be sacrificed in the name of workforce development for Ketchum and SV.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In