Maple Street Apartments (copy)

Building “B” of Maple Street Apartments, shown in this rendering, would stand nearly 33 feet tall, above the city’s 30-foot height limit.

 Courtesy Owen Wright Scanlon

The Hailey City Council will be asked to approve or deny an 18-unit multifamily development at 51 West Maple St.—along with two density waivers requested by the developer—tonight, Monday, Aug. 28.

The Maple Street Apartments project is slated for the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets. It calls for 15 two-bedroom units that are between 820 and 850 square feet and three studio units approximately that are 480 square feet, with both unit types divided between two three-story buildings. The maximum building height would be about 33 feet, according to the applicant team.

The developer behind the housing project is Sun Valley resident Larry Feiner, who is currently building a two-story luxury car dealership behind Karl Malone Ford near the Friedman Memorial Airport.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments