The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will review design plans for a newly proposed two-building, 18-unit apartment project at the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets today, Monday, June 6.
Oregon-based developer Frank Geary of F&G Idaho LLC is planning to build a mix of one and two-bedroom units—to be known as Maple Street Apartments—at 700 S. Main Street.
The three-story buildings would sit on an empty 0.5-acre lot that is currently valued at about $300,000, according to county records.
Most units would be two-bedroom, with eight around 850 square feet and seven around 820 square feet. The remaining three units would be 480-square-foot studio apartments.
Eighteen parking spaces would be provided on-site and 26 would be available on the public right-of-way of River and Maple streets, the staff memo states.
“Parking for the proposed units will be accessed off of the existing alley to a parking area that is located to the rear of the proposed buildings,” it states.
No rent-restricted units or workforce housing is proposed as part of the development, the memo adds.
“Staff encourages the applicant to consider offering a percentage of these units as rent-restricted or workforce housing units to a local employer in the valley, thereby supporting a need in Hailey and the greater Wood River Valley,” it states.
Also on Monday, P&Z commissioners will review two preliminary plat applications from developer David Hennessy to subdivide two undeveloped blocks in Hailey’s Quigley Farms Subdivision into a total of 21 lots ranging from about 5,400 square feet to 13,000 square feet.
To attend Monday's P&Z meeting—which starts at 5:30 p.m.—visit https://meet.goto.com/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
