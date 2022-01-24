The Hailey City Council will consider a planned-unit development application for a proposed 104-unit multifamily development in Hailey’s Woodside neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Monday, Jan. 24.
The project—Lido Apartment Homes—would sit on a 4.3-acre open field on the corner of Winterhaven Drive and Woodside Boulevard, abutting Copper Ranch Condominiums to the north. It was previously granted planned-unit development approval by the P&Z on Dec. 6.
The infill project would comprise nine two-story buildings and three three-story buildings with a broad mix of units ranging from 475 square feet to 1,500 square feet.
Based on its number of units, Lido Apartment Homes was the largest project to come before the P&Z in 2021. Behind the project is Copper Ranch developer Jeff Smith, who said last month that he plans to break ground in May and complete construction in three phases, each between 10 and 16 months.
At the city’s recommendation last fall, Smith and his design team from Pivot North Architecture increased the project’s density from 80 to 104 units by removing ground-floor storage units, adding “micro” one-bedroom apartments and increasing the maximum height from 35 to 38 feet.
Both changes prompted Smith to seek a waiver to the 85-unit maximum density permitted in the Limited Business zoning district and a waiver to the district’s 35-foot maximum building height. The P&Z approved both last month.
Smith also told the P&Z that he plans to rent-restrict 12 units at 100% of area median income and to reserve those apartments for those working in Hailey. He has also pledged to make the complex run on “100% clean energy” without any natural gas connections and to include wiring for 18 electric-vehicle charging stations.
Monday’s meeting will be held virtually at gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil. Participants can also dial in at 872-240-3311; the access code is 543-667-133.
Anyone know what the coast per unit of this project is going to be? Interesting that the deed restrictions will be not just based on income but require the tenant to work in Hailey. None of the units have in Bluebird or Northwood Place, or any deed restricted units of any kind in Ketchum that I am aware of, have any kind of work requirement. This seems like a smart way to go by Hailey. Aspen doesn’t have a work requirement and it’s community housing situation is in a crisis, as it hasn’t mitigated their worker shortage.
