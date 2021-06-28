A potentially historic heat wave that could last through the Fourth of July is predicted to hit south-central and southeast Idaho on Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported today.
The Weather Service office in Pocatello has issued an “Excessive Heat Watch” for the Wood River Valley and a vast area of Idaho to the north and southeast of Blaine County. The Weather Service has also issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” for a wide-ranging area to the west and south of Blaine County, including Shoshone and Twin Falls. The Pocatello office has never issued an “Excessive Heat Watch” for the region and has only once issued an “Excessive Heat Warning,” in 2018.
An “Excessive Heat Watch” is issued “when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours,” according to the Weather Service. It advises people to be prepared for extreme heat, although the timing is uncertain.
An “Excessive Heat Warning” is issued “within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions,” with maximum temperatures expected to be 105 degrees or higher for at least two days and nighttime temperatures staying at or above 75 degrees. People are advised to “take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme,” or risk serious illness or death, according to the Weather Service.
The long-duration heat wave is expected to deliver daily high temperatures that range from 93 to 102 across south-central and southeast Idaho. Sun Valley is expected to have a high of 93 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Shoshone is expected to reach 100 degrees.
Relief from the heat at night is expected to be “poor,” the Weather Service stated, with low temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region. Records for daily high temperatures or streaks of days above 90 or 95 degrees could be broken, the agency stated.
“Outdoor activities will be greatly impacted,” the Weather Service stated. “There will be a high threat of heat-related complications and illnesses if preventative measures are not taken.”
The combination of high temperatures, long duration of the heat and poor overnight relief are expected to cumulatively increase during the week, escalating heat stress on humans and pets, the Weather Service stated.
The heat wave is part of an unusually intense hot-weather system over the Northwest that has set all-time record highs in Washington and Oregon. Portland recorded an all-time record high of 108 degrees on Saturday. Seattle was expected to break its record high of 103 degrees today, June 28, with the temperature forecast to hit 108 degrees.
During the heat wave, the Weather Service advises that people:
• Drink a lot of fluids.
• Check frequently on family, friends and neighbors. (The elderly, children, pregnant women and people with health issues are most at risk for heat-related illnesses.)
• Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
• Consider rescheduling outdoor events entirely or rescheduling them to cooler times in the early morning or late evening.
• Frequently spend time in air-conditioned areas.
• Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
• Avoid strenuous activities and take breaks from all activities in the heat.
