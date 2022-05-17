Update, 11:39 a.m.: The Blaine County School District lifted its lockdown on Wood River Middle School around 11:30 a.m., about an hour after it was put into place.
The school was locked down after students and teachers reported hearing a loud pop that sounded like gunfire from a bathroom, according to school administrators. That sound turned out to be student popping a balloon.
All students are accounted for and none are injured, according to Wood River Middle School administrators.
Wood River Middle School was put under lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Blaine County School District Office. All other schools are on lockout, meaning no one can enter or exit school buildings.
All students at the middle school are safe, a source at the District Office told the Express around 11 a.m.
The school district has not disclosed what prompted the lockdown. Both Blaine County Sheriff's Office and the Hailey Police Department were not available for comment.
Parents are urged to stay away from schools while lockdown and lockout procedures are in effect. Lockdown procedures dictate that students and teachers stay out of site in classrooms.
This is a developing story. For up-to-date information, check blaineschools.org or check with www.mtexpress.com.
