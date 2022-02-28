Snowpack averages in the Sun Valley region dipped below 2021 levels for the first time on Saturday amid a stubborn high-pressure ridge that has blocked storms from entering the area—and much of the West—since around Jan. 8, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Survey.
On Monday, the Wood River Valley’s six SNOTEL stations put the region’s overall snow-water equivalent, or the amount of water that will be released from snowpack once it melts, at 83% of average, down from 122% of average on Feb. 1.
On Tuesday, snowpack at the NRCS Chocolate Gulch SNOTEL site north of Ketchum was holding around 83% of average, while Galena Summit was faring better at 106% of average. Among other local stations, the SNOTEL site at Trail Creek Summit east of Sun Valley and the Swede Peak SNOTEL site in the southeastern Pioneer Mountains were showing the poorest snowpack totals at 70% and 63% of average, respectively.
Last year, Blaine County’s SNOTEL stations recorded an average snow-water equivalent of 11.7 inches—around 91% of normal—at the end of February. The 2021 water year turned out to be one of the worst on record, producing widespread crop loss, trout die-offs and new minimum streamflow records.
Valley leans on December ‘buffer’
The Sun Valley region has until the end of March to reach its median snow-water equivalent peak of about 15 inches. Forecast models say the chances of that happening are around 30%.
Of the valley’s existing snowpack, more than half was deposited in December: about one-quarter during an atmospheric river system between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, and another quarter gained in back-to-back storms between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28. No gains in snowpack were recorded in February, according to the NRCS.
According to a Tuesday forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, central Idaho can expect a 33-40% chance of “above-normal” precipitation through the rest of March.
On Friday, Hydrologist Danny Tappa of the NRCS-Idaho Snow Survey described March as a “make-or-break” period for snowpack not only across Idaho, but across the West.
“The high-pressure ridge has impacted nearly the entire western United States. Luckily for the Sun Valley area and Big Wood basin, an above-normal early snowpack was in place before the high pressure took over in early January,” Tappa wrote in a Friday email to the Express.
While an atmospheric river from the Pacific was moving through Idaho on Tuesday, the storm system was tracking well north of Sun Valley, mainly impacting northern Idaho, Washington, western Montana and parts of Oregon. There, snowfall will be best “measured in feet, not inches,” SAC forecaster Ben VandenBos stated.
Meanwhile, warmer temperatures and lower-elevation rain in the Wood River Valley had increased avalanche danger from “low” to “moderate” on Tuesday, with “wet snow avalanches possible on steep slopes,” VandenBos stated. ￼
