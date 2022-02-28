Snowpack averages in the Sun Valley region are now below 2021 levels amid a continued high-pressure ridge over the West, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Survey.
On Monday, the Big Wood Basin’s six snow telemetry stations placed the region’s overall snow-water equivalent—the amount of water that will be released from snowpack once it melts—at 11.3 inches, or 83% of normal, down from 122% of normal at the start of February.
At this point in the water year last year, the six stations indicated a snow-water equivalent of 11.7 inches, or 91% of normal.
“The high-pressure ridge has impacted nearly the entire western United States. Luckily for the Sun Valley area and Big Wood basin, an above-normal early snowpack was in place before the high pressure took over in early January,” hydrologist Danny Tappa of the NRCS-Idaho Snow Survey wrote in an email on Friday.
The Sun Valley region has about one month to reach its median snow-water equivalent peak of about 15 inches, which is normally recorded by the end of March.
According to Link Crawford, hydrologist with the National Weather Service out of Pocatello, the Big Wood Basin has just a 30% chance of hitting its average snow-water equivalent levels by late March.
An atmospheric river event is scheduled to hit Idaho later this week, according to Monday forecasts from OpenSnow forecaster Steve Stuebner and Sawtooth Avalanche Center forecaster Ben VandenBos. The storm system should track well north of Sun Valley, however, and will mainly impact northern Idaho, Washington, western Montana and parts of Oregon.
"In these areas, upper elevation snowfall will be measured in feet, not inches," VandenBos stated. "Unfortunately, as of this morning, it appears that the vast majority of the water associated with this atmospheric river will stay to the north of our forecast zones."
"I'm hoping for a comeback with some substantial storms in March," Stuebner told the Express on Thursday. "Otherwise it's not going to be pretty,"
For more on the local precipitation outlook, click here.
