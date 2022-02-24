The newly published “2022 Best High Schools in Idaho” list by school-rating and review site Niche.com has ranked the Sun Valley Community School as the second-best private school in Idaho and The Sage School in Hailey as the state’s fourth-best private school.
The site’s annual rankings are largely based upon U.S. Department of Education data, including student-teacher ratios, state assessment tests, ACT/SAT scores, AP exam pass rates, graduation rates, extracurricular offerings, expenses per student, teacher and student absenteeism, teacher salaries and college enrollment data.
According to Niche, the Community School has a 6:1 student-teacher ratio, a 100% graduation rate and a 95% four-year college enrollment rate. The Sage School has a 5:1 student-teacher ratio, a 100% graduation rate and a 98% four-year college enrollment rate.
The Community School ranked just behind Boise’s Riverstone International School, which has 100% graduation and four-year college enrollment rates. Bishop Kelly High School in Boise and Logos School in Moscow were ranked third and fifth, respectively.
As for public schools, Niche.com ranked Boise Senior High School first. Meridian’s Renaissance High School and Meridian Medical Arts Charter School ranked second and third, respectively, followed by Boise’s Timberline High School and Caldwell’s Thomas Jefferson Charter School.
The website ranked Wood River High School ninth in the state. The Blaine County School District as a whole was ranked eighth out of 115 districts surveyed. ￼
Why isn't the WRHS ranked the best in the state? I understand that it has the highest spending on a per capita student basis. Therefore it ought to be doing the best job educating our kids. Right?
From niche.com
Blaine County School District
Wood River High School
#9 in Best Public High Schools in Idaho
grade A Overall Grade
Best College Prep Public High Schools in Idaho
3 of 144
Best Public High Schools in Idaho
9 of 191
Best Public High School Teachers in Idaho
18 of 189
Best High Schools for STEM in Idaho
18 of 51
