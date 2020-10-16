The jubilation rang throughout the streets.
Horns honked and voices cried out as student-athletes, coaches, parents and teachers from Wood River High School and Carey High School lined downtown Hailey peacefully protesting and patiently waiting for the Blaine County School Board’s decision on a new protocol that would allow the prep-postseason to continue Tuesday night.
Despite the BCSD’s remote Zoom meeting, the protest was heard.
The proposal passed, 3-1.
Between 60 and 70 people participated in the demonstration, which went past sundown with Carey football and volleyball players and WRHS volleyball players holding signs and shouting for a chance to play.
Wood River High School volleyball head coach Kristyn Rutland—the organizer of Tuesday’s protest—anxiously paced up Main Street with her cell phone glued to her ear as she listened to the livestreamed BCSD meeting.
When the news of the decision came through, Rutland jumped in the air and shouted with euphoria.
“It passed,” she shouted. “This is amazing.”
Earlier in the protest—and before the ruling—Rutland claimed that her team has been showing they can proceed safely.
“I feel like they should at least give us an opportunity,” she said.
Continuing the chance to play in the postseason was the main theme during Tuesday’s protest. All of the athletes in attendance are on teams that are fighting for a spot to go deep in the playoffs.
The WRHS volleyball team is 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the 4A Great Basin—West Conference.
With the decision, the Wolverines are allowed to play in the district tournament that began on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Because WRHS has played so few games due to COVID-19 cancellations, the Wolverines finished with a No. 3 seed.
Getting a chance to play was only one piece of the puzzle, however.
Many seniors are planning on the next step towards playing in college. Because of so many cancellations, some seniors are unable to submit playing videos to possible college recruiters.
WRHS volleyball senior Katelyn Spence, who was at the demonstration, said it’s been tough getting colleges to look at her.
“I feel like I haven’t been able to get my film in to college recruiters and won’t be able to fulfill my college volleyball dreams,” Spence said.
Her ultimate goal is to play at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.
Now, with an extended season, Spence will have more opportunities to submit footage of her impressive skills.
Carey football head coach Lane Kirkland said that nearly his entire team made the trip from Carey to Hailey—all voluntarily—to voice their concerns.
Kirkland said his players and coaches have been practicing all the right etiquettes and rules to keep numbers low.
The severity of COVID-19 cannot be argued and should not be ignored, he said. But, he said, neither can the mental and emotional health of student athletes.
“This is all about the kids,” Kirkland said. “They just want to play. I think this is about the emotional well-being and the mental health of the kids.”
Carey senior quarterback Hunter Smith, the leader and captain of the 4-0 Panthers, was also in attendance.
“We are all putting in the hard work into each sport and we’re not getting what we deserve,” Smith said.
Carey is looking for its sixth Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 state title under Kirkland.
“We want everyone to have fun and to have a good mental health,” Smith said. “There’s a toll of mental health on the students.”
Carey volleyball senior Kylie Wood echoed that sentiment. She believes that it comes down to more than just not being able to win another title; the impact of not playing could be felt for years to come.
“This is an experience you look back on, that’s what high school is all about,” Wood said. “It’s the memories you make. When the freshmen and sophomores see this, it also has a profound effect. Those are crucial years, those are the real learning years when you learn in school and get better at athletics.”
For now, Carey’s volleyball team (5-5, 4-1 1A Sawtooth Conference) will continue its season and show the underclassmen how to stand up and be passionate.
Earlier this year Community School girls volleyball team went to Carey to play. Community School coach and players were all masked, as they are during their practices at home, too. Carey athletes and coach wore no masks. What gives?? I don't understand why the kids and coaches are picketing yet they play without masks. That doesn't show consistent commitment to me. From the kids or the coaches. Very disappointing. I'm reminded of the adage, "If you want more personal freedom you need to show more personal responsibility ." Refusing to wear masks is irresponsible in this time of COVID.
The volleyball coach and any other BCDD employee involved in this protest should be fired immediately.
Wood River high school students football players confirmed to have COVID-19 last week, now this ? And on top of that Residents who do not meet those criteria and go without face coverings in public will be subject to an infraction, a petty offense punishable by a $100 fine.
“I wish we could rely on individual and voluntary action to fight this pandemic, but that’s simply not our reality,” Councilman Sam Linnet said. “This is a community problem and it requires a community response. These restrictions are the best, least restrictive options we have at this time to fight COVID-19.”, very disappointing appearance at Wood River high school did not teach their kids if they don’t get their way to not go and cry and protest the law, next these kids are going to be protesting they can’t use their cell phones while they drive
