Two District 26 legislators will hold Democratic leadership positions in the upcoming legislative session.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was reelected Wednesday to serve as Minority Leader of the Idaho Senate. Stennett, who ran unopposed, is in her sixth term in the Senate.
Meanwhile, Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, was elected to the House Minority Caucus Chair position. This is Toone’s first leadership position in the legislature; she is a third-term state representative.
“My appointment in leadership amplifies the message that the caucus has been communicating for years: Democrats best represent the interest of rural Idahoans,” Toone said in a statement Thursday. “The Democratic caucus remains steadfast in our mission to advance the values of rural communities.”
The legislature will convene its 2021 session on Jan. 11.
