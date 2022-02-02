Local irrigators, cities ink major water conservation deal

A group of water users in Blaine County and Lincoln County agreed last month to roll out new water conservation strategies through 2025 that would increase the overall amount of water available in the Wood River watershed, allowing irrigators to ride out drought years with greater certainty.
The agreement—announced during an Idaho Water Resource Board meeting on Jan. 21—aims to put an end to groundwater “freezes” and other eleventh-hour water conservation measures employed in past summers and ultimately balance the needs of senior surface-water rights holders in Lincoln County with the interests of groundwater pumpers in Blaine County. It involves 10 agricultural groups, water districts and municipalities in the Big Wood and Little Wood basins.
Signees include the cities of Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue, whose tap water is sourced from the Wood River aquifer system; Sun Valley Co., whose water comes from Warm Springs Creek and several wells; the Wood River Valley’s two main groundwater districts, which represent over 500 irrigators; and four other water users’ associations and canal companies.
In addition to reducing groundwater consumption, the agreement proposes treating river water, canal water and groundwater as one collective resource. That practice, known as “conjunctive water management,” has been the major objective of the Big Wood River Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee since its formation in 2020.
According to Tim Luke, water compliance bureau chief for the state Department of Water Resources, the agreement’s terms will first need to be approved by the groundwater advisory committee before heading to IDWR Director Gary Spackman and the Idaho Water Resource Board for final approval.
Luke said the water management agreement was drafted and refined by the Big Wood River groundwater advisory committee over the course of several meetings starting last August. Negotiations had not been fruitful prior to that, he said.
“In [the summer of 2021], things were looking pretty dire in terms of snowpack and drought conditions, particularly in the Big Wood, Big Lost and Little Wood River basins,” Luke told the Water Resource Board on Jan. 12. “There were some discussions about what could we do to provide some relief to the senior water-rights holders, but we didn’t really come to any agreement.
“Around mid-December, we came up with a verbal rough draft of items that could be included in a draft groundwater management plan. It’s taken a good month to work through some of those details.”
Luke added that the goal of the agreement was “eventual happiness, not instant gratification.”
“We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “Hopefully we will put a nail in this coffin and have a final plan approved by early to mid-March.”
A history of conflict
Historically, groundwater, river water and spring-fed streams in the Wood River watershed have not been managed as one resource. Farmers operating in the Bellevue Triangle—a 45,000-acre farming district south and east of Bellevue—have used supplemental groundwater wells to keep irrigating their fields in the summer after canal water from the Big Wood River is shut off or turned down in drought conditions, for example.
Surface-water users outside Shoshone, Richfield and Dietrich, on the other hand, have a limited groundwater supply and must divert water to their fields from the Big and Little Wood rivers and their tributaries.
For years, the latter group of irrigators to the south has contended that municipal and agricultural users in Blaine County draw too much groundwater from the Wood River aquifer in the summer, thereby decreasing available river flows along Silver Creek and the Little Wood River. Their complaints have been primarily aimed at the roughly 140 producers operating within the Bellevue Triangle.
Compounding the situation, most farmers and ranchers south of Timmerman Hill hold surface water rights up to 100 years older than the groundwater rights held by irrigators in the Bellevue Triangle, but are shut off earlier in the season than their north-basin counterparts. (Water rights in Idaho are administered in a “first in time, first in right” basis, meaning older, or senior, rights prevail over younger, or junior, water-rights holders. The oldest users pull from diversions out of lakes and rivers, followed by junior users who pump groundwater out of aquifers.)
In past drought years, south-basin senior water-rights holders have asked groundwater users to the north to send over “emergency” water from the Snake River or the American Falls Reservoir via the Milner-Gooding Canal, at times appealing to the state to enforce those requests.
Amid extreme drought last July, for example, Spackman ordered a temporary freeze on groundwater pumping in the Bellevue area to protect farms in Shoshone, Dietrich and Richfield that rely on surface flows from Silver Creek and the Little Wood River. Spackman also directed Bellevue Triangle growers to purchase about 815 million gallons of storage water last summer and deliver it to downstream surface-water users.
What the agreement does
Notably, the water-management agreement reached last month establishes a designated fund called the “Water Conservation, Infrastructure and Efficiency Fund,” or “CIEF,” that would pay for the delivery of storage water to downstream users in drier years and help finance various water conservation projects.
Luke said the CIEF fund would be administered by the Wood River Resource Conservation and Development Council in Gooding, which currently handles funding for regional cloud-seeding projects. It would be paid into by the cities of Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District and the Sun Valley Co., with all parties required to pitch in a total of about $100,000 per year. Contributions would be based on each party’s five-year groundwater pumping rate.
According to state records, the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley each pump around 1 billion gallons of groundwater per year—enough water to fill around 1,500 Olympic-sized swimming pool per city. Hailey pumps about 523 million gallons annually, while Bellevue pumps much less, about 123 million gallons. Sun Valley Co. pumps about 88 million gallons annually, state records show.
The Water District 37-B Ground Water Association in the Camas Prairie area would additionally contribute $10,000 per year and the state Water Resource Board would contribute matching funds of $100,000 to $110,000 per year.
The agreement also sets up “baseline” water conservation methods that will occur every year and prescribes additional actions that would occur in dry years, Luke said.
Baseline activities would include fallowing a set number of irrigated acres in the Bellevue Triangle, shortening irrigation season and funding state water conservation projects and cloud-seeding operations. Additional groundwater pumping restrictions would go into effect in drought years, as determined by snowpack and streamflow levels.
The Wood River Valley’s two groundwater districts—the Galena and South Valley districts—would be required to fallow about 2,000 acres of irrigated farmland annually.
The Galena Groundwater District spans some 280 square miles from Bellevue to Galena Summit along the state Highway 75 corridor and includes about 375 groundwater pumpers, while the South Valley Groundwater District covers the 70-square-mile Bellevue Triangle. Though part of a geographically smaller district, South Valley users collectively hold rights to more than twice as much water as users in the north.
According to Luke, other terms of the agreement include sending up to 1,500 acre-feet—or about 490 million gallons—of water per year to senior water right holders along the Little Wood River and over 900 acre-feet—or 290 million gallons—of water per year to senior water right holders along the Big Wood River. Luke said the Galena Groundwater District agreed last month to acquire and pay for the water for Little Wood River users and the new CIEF fund will subsidize the water sent to Big Wood users.
The water conservation plan also guarantees that stream flows on the Little Wood River near Richfield will not dip below 32 cubic feet per second from May 1 through Sept. 30.
At the Water Board meeting on Jan. 21, Water Board member Dean Stevenson commended Big Wood groundwater committee members for arriving at a truce.
“This has been hard task to get done,” he said.
Peter Van Der Meulen, a state Water Board representative based in the Wood River Valley, agreed.
“I’m just glad that [the parties] have made it this far,” he said. “Wow. That is amazing.”
At the end of the meeting, Water Resource Board Chairman Jeff Raybould expressed some concern about the current dry spell in the Wood River Valley.
“I think we can all agree we need a lot more precipitation between now and spring to rectify all of our problems.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
By conservation do you mean continuing to build out this place past capacity using every natural resource until depleted so that realtors and developers can make their fortunes while blaming the homeowner that's lived here for thirty years because they want to water their yard?
Yeah, sounds like a good idea! just dig deeper wells and continue handing out building permits.
Here is some more context. Bellevue 2300 pop / 125 million gal = 54,300 per person per year. Hailey 8000 pop / 500 million gal = 62,500 per person per year. Ketchum 2700 pop / 1 billion gal = 370,400 per person. Sun Valley 1400 pop / 1 billion gal = 741,300 per person. Sun Valley Co ? population / 88 million gal per who? We do live in high-altitude desert by the
Here is some more context:
city/population/per year water usage:
Bellevue / 2300 / 125 million gal = 54,000 per person per year
Hailey / 8000 / 500 million gal = 62,500 per person per year
Ketchum / 2700 / 1 billion gal = 370,370 per person
Sun Valley / 1400 / 1 billion gal = 741,300 per person
Sun Valley Co / ? / 88 million gal per who?
We do live in high-altitude desert by the way.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloud_seeding; "The most common chemicals used for cloud seeding include toxic silver iodide, potassium iodide and dry ice (solid carbon dioxide, producing the green house gas)." Once again, we are paying the government to poison us and create so-called climate change disasters that become campaign issues. Sick. Literally.
Cloud Seeding? I thought chem-trails were a conspiracy theory.
How does The City of Sun Valley fit into all this?
912 million gal. - City of Ketchum = City of SV, apparently.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In